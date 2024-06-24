News

Apple TV+: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on Apple TV+ from 24 to 30 June 2024.
24 Jun 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Land of Women. Image: Apple TV+

New to Apple TV+ this week

Land Of Women (26 June)

A dramedy series starring Eva Longoria as Gala, a New York empty nester whose life is turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties, and she’s forced to flee the city alongside her ageing mother and college-age daughter. To escape the dangerous criminals to whom Gala’s now vanished husband is indebted, the three women hide in the same charming wine town in northern Spain that Gala’s mother fled 50 years ago, vowing never to return.

Fancy Dance (28 June)

Film starring Lily Gladstone. Since her sister’s disappearance, Jax has cared for her niece, Roki, by scraping by on the Seneca-Cayuga reservation in Oklahoma. Every spare minute goes into finding her missing sister while also helping Roki prepare for an upcoming powwow.

WondLa (28 June)

WondLa. Image: Apple TV+

Children’s animated series. Eva Nine is forced to flee when her home is attacked, and she tries to figure out her place in the world as she is on the run with her robot mother, an over-sized water beast and a tall blue creature.

ReadKillers of the Flower Moon review: a Scorsese filmmaking masterclass

Recently added to Apple TV+

Bread & Roses (21 June)

Film produced by Jennifer Lawrence and Justine Ciarrocchi, alongside Nobel Peace Prize-winning human rights advocate and executive producer Malala Yousafzai. Offers a powerful window into the seismic impact that the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in 2021 had on women’s rights and livelihoods, following three women in real time as they fight to recover their autonomy. Director Sahra Mani captures the spirit and resilience of Afghan women through a raw depiction of their harrowing plight.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

