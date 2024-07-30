Apple TV+: new shows & films streaming August 2024

2 August

Cowboy Cartel

Documentary series. When a rookie FBI agent uncovers a massive money laundering operation in American horse racing, he risks his life to take down the culprits: Mexico’s deadliest cartel.

9 August

The Instigators

Film (2024). Rory and Cobby are reluctant partners: a desperate father and an ex-con thrown together to pull off a robbery of the ill-gained earnings of a corrupt politician. But when the heist goes wrong, the two find themselves engulfed in a whirlwind of chaos, pursued not only by police, but also backwards bureaucrats and vengeful crime bosses. Completely out of their depth, they convince Rory’s therapist to join their riotous getaway through the city, where they must put aside their differences and work together to evade capture – or worse. Starring Matt Damon, Casey Affleck and Hong Chau.

Yo Gabba Gabbaland

Join familiar friends Muno, Foofa, Plex, Brobee and Toodee, and meet new magician Kammy Kam. Dance, sing, play and make learning fun as kids and parents jump into Yo Gabba GabbaLand and discover all the things that make this community so magical. Young children and families can navigate universal preschool challenges in a diverse visual and musical landscape

14 August

Bad Monkey

Series. Andrew Yancy has been bounced from the Miami Police department and is now a health inspector in the Keys. But after stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realises that if he can prove murder, he’ll be back in. He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey. Based on Carl Hiaasen’s New York Times Bestselling novel and enduring cult favourite, the series is adapted to screen by award-winning executive producer Bill Lawrence. Starring Vince Vaughn, L Scott Caldwell and Rob Delaney.

23 August

Pachinko – Season 2

Series. The return of the sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning. Starring Lee Min-ho, Choi Joon-Young and Soji Arai.