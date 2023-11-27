Apple TV+: new shows and films streaming December 2023

Have an Apple TV+ account but don’t know what to watch? Let our highlights package for the month help you out.

1 Dec

Spirited

A singalong version of the holiday hit musical comedy, starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer, allows audiences to belt out fan favourite tunes composed by Academy Award-winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, including ‘Good Afternoon’ and ‘Bringin’ Back Christmas’.

The Snoopy Show: Happiness is Holiday Traditions

A new special of the animated series for kids and families that stars the internationally beloved beagle and his feathered best friend Woodstock as they tackle all-new adventures.

Frog and Toad: Christmas Eve

Frog is a frog. Toad is a toad. They have a lot in common … but they are also very different, as this Christmas special shows.

Shape Island: The Winter Blues

Three best friends seek adventure and connection while learning how to navigate each other’s differences. Based on the books by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen.

15 Dec

The Family Plan

This film follows Dan Morgan (Mark Wahlberg), who loves his quiet suburban life as a devoted husband, father of three and successful car salesman. But that’s only half the story. Decades earlier, he was an elite government assassin tasked with eliminating the world’s deadliest threats.

22 Dec

Sago Mini Friends: New Year’s Steve

A special from Sagoville, where Harvey loves to play and discover ways to have silly fun. He and his closest friends explore, imagine and express true thankfulness for all things, big and small, through creative adventures and unforgettable songs.