Apple TV+: best new shows streaming this week

Apple TV+: new to streaming

Wonder Pets: In the City (13 Dec)

Wonder Pets: In the City. Image: Apple TV+.

Kids and family series. This show introduces a trio of heroes: Izzy the Guinea Pig, Tate the Snake and Zuri the Bunny. These heroic classroom pets live in a kindergarten in New York City and travel all around the globe in their amazing ‘Jetcar’ to rescue animals in musical, mini-opera-themed adventures.

When the going gets tough, Izzy, Tate and Zuri always remember to combine their talents and abilities and work together to save the day – because together, there’s nothing they can’t do!

Eva the Owlet (‘Eva’s Moon Wish’) (13 Dec)

Holiday special – kids and family series. This holiday special episode sees Treetopington celebrate a special holiday, and Eva help a lost oriole look for his family – as Eva learns the true meaning of community.

Eva the Owlet is an animated series based on the New York Times bestselling Scholastic book series Owl Diaries by award-winning author Rebecca Elliott. With big ideas and an even bigger personality, Eva goes on high-flying adventures, expressing herself in her diary along the way.

Apple TV+: recently added

Fly Me To The Moon (6 Dec)

Fly Me To The Moon. Image: Apple TV+. Streaming December 2024.

Film (2024). A sharp, stylish comedy-drama set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Brought in to fix NASA’s public image, sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’ already difficult task.

When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as backup and the countdown truly begins. Since its debut in cinemas worldwide, the film has received the Verified Hot certification on Rotten Tomatoes by fans.

The film has also been praised by critics for its performances, including stars Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum’s ‘good old-fashioned, Grade A movie-star chemistry’ and ‘sheer charisma’. Watch the trailer …

Blitz (22 Nov)

Blitz. Image: Apple TV+.

Film (2024). Directed by Steve McQueen, Blitz follows the epic journey of George, a nine-year-old boy in World War II London whose mother, Rita, sends him to safety in the English countryside. George, defiant and determined to return home to his mum and his grandfather Gerald in East London, embarks on an adventure, only to find himself in immense peril, while a distraught Rita searches for her missing son.

McQueen reunites with production designer Adam Stockhausen, costume designer Jacqueline Durran, and composer Hans Zimmer, with cinematographer Yorick Le Saux and makeup designer Naomi Donne. Starring Elliott Heffernan, Saoirse Ronan and Paul Weller. Watch the trailer.

Bread & Roses (22 Nov)

Documentary. This film offers a powerful window into the seismic impact that the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in 2021 had on women’s rights and livelihoods. It follows three women in real time as they fight to recover their autonomy. Sahra Mani captures the spirit and resilience of Afghan women through a raw depiction of their harrowing plight. The film is produced by Jennifer Lawrence and Justine Ciarrocchi with Sahra Mani, alongside executive producers Malala Yousafzai and Farhad Khosravi. Watch the trailer.

Bad Sisters – Season 2 (13 Nov)

Bad Sisters Season 2. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. Season 2 returns to follow the lives of the Garvey sisters – Eva, Grace, Ursula, Bibi, Eve and Becka – two years after the ‘accidental death’ of Grace’s abusive husband. The close-knit Garvey sisters may have moved on, but when past truths resurface, they are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed, and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust. Starring Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson.

Silo – Season 2 (15 Nov)

Silo Season 2. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. Season 2 introduces a new addition to the cast, Steve Zahn, as it continues the story of the last 10,000 people on earth and their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and those who try to find out face fatal consequences.

Juliette is an engineer who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will. Starring Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche and Avi Nash.