Apple TV+: best new shows streaming this week

Apple TV+: new to streaming

Before (25 Oct)

Series. An atmospheric, character-driven psychological thriller following Eli, a child psychiatrist who, after recently losing his wife, Lynn, encounters a troubled young boy, Noah, who seems to have a haunting connection to Eli’s past. As Eli attempts to help Noah, their mysterious bond deepens. Starring Billy Crystal, Judith Light, Jacobi Jupe and Rosie Perez. Watch the trailer.

Tú también lo harías (‘You Would Do It Too’) (25 Oct)

Series. An armed robbery on a bus near Barcelona results in the deaths of three robbers, setting a couple of detectives and former lovers on a mission to uncover the truth behind the six witnesses’ inconsistent timelines before time runs out. This lightning-fast thriller shines a spotlight on the importance of truth in today’s society and the lengths people will go to protect their version of it. Starring Pablo Molinero, Ana Polvorosa and Paco Tous.

Apple TV+: recently added

Shrinking – Season 2 (16 October)

Shrinking. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. This series follows a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own. Starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. Watch the trailer.

Apple TV+: recently added

Disclaimer (11 October)

Cate Blanchett in Disclaimer. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. Billed as a ‘gripping psychological thriller in seven chapters’ and written and directed by five-time Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón, this series is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Renée Knight.

Acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Cate Blanchett) built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realise she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets. Starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s 4.5 star review:

‘Veneering a polished marble sheen, Disclaimer has all the prestige trappings of a location shoot in Italy and a starry cast steered by Oscar-winning writer/director Cuarón, but at its heart, it’s as one with soapy Nicole Kidman-led thriller The Perfect Couple.

‘That’s no bad thing. Blanchett’s just as gifted as her countrywoman at playing flinty characters with shifty morals and too much to lose, including her feigned accent. Cohen’s Robert is a manbaby trust-fund type with nefarious business dealings lurking under the surface of his charitable NGO, as entertainingly compromised as Liev Schreiber’s hubby in Jenna Lamias’ Netflix hit.

‘Everyone’s having so much fun from the off. Heck, Gemma Jones makes a mark despite only being heard on the phone as Catherine’s mum in a show that revels in being intriguingly obtuse.’ Read more.

The Last of the Sea Women (11 October)

Documentary. An extraordinary band of feisty grandmother warriors wage a spirited battle against vast oceanic threats. Often called real-life mermaids, the haenyeo divers of South Korea’s Jeju Island are renowned for centuries of diving to the ocean floor – without oxygen – to harvest seafood for their livelihood.

Today, with most haenyeo now in their 60s, 70s and 80s, their traditions and way of life are in imminent danger. This documentary feature is produced by Malala Yousafzai’s Extracurricular and produced and directed by Peabody Award nominee Sue Kim.

Where’s Wanda? (2 October)

Where’s Wanda? Image: Frédéric Batier/ Apple TV+.

Series. Apple’s first German-language series is a dark comedy that tells the story of Dedo and Carlotta Klatt, who are desperate to locate their missing 17-year-old daughter, Wanda, who disappeared months ago without a trace. When the police fail to find her, the family takes matters into their own hands, obtaining surveillance devices with the help of their tech-savvy son Ole.

Disguising themselves as employees of an electrical company, they bug their neighbourhood and then half their suburb, finding out that behind closed doors, none of their neighbours are who they pretend to be. Starring Carolin Karnuth, Heike Makatsch and Robert Maaser. Watch the trailer.