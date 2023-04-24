Anzac Day: 7 films and 1 series about World War I streaming now

Gallipoli (1981) – Binge

Two Australian horsemen with contrasting personalities sign up to fight in Turkey during World War I. Starring Mel Gibson, Mark Lee and Bill Kerr, and dirycted by Peter Weir.

As historian Daniel Reynaud wrote for ScreenHub last year:

As a seminal film in Australia’s cinematic history, Gallipoli is perhaps the single most influential text on Anzac, and its indelible portrayal of the tragic death of its lead character at the hands of a pompous British high command still resonates with a public that frequently blames the British for the tragedies of the war. How Anzac movies fuel the Anzac myth, then and now

Anzacs (1985) – Stan

An Australian five-part television miniseries set in World War I that follows 12 young Australian men who enlist in the First Australian Imperial Force in 1914, fighting first at Gallipoli in 1915 and then at the Somme and other notorious battles. Stars Andrew Clarke, Paul Hogan and John Blake.

All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) – Netflix

The multi-award-winning 2022 film is based on the 1929 novel by Erich Maria Remarque, a German veteran of WWI, which was banned by Hitler’s Nazi regime. It also follows on from the much-lauded 1930 film version. A group of teens excitedly join the German army only to come face to face with the horrors of trench warfare.

As written on ScreenHub last year:

Unsurprisingly, the emphasis is very much on that grimness. We watch teenagers with guns standing knee-deep in water in freezing cold trenches as creeping artillery barrages rain down on them; we see them sticking their heads up only to be shot at, and clambering out of the trenches at their superiors’ command only to run exhaustedly into enemy fire. Directed by Edward Berger and starring Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch and Aaron Hilmer, this 2022 film version is dubbed into English rather than having subtitles, which feels a bit weird, really, but it doesn’t take away from the masterful sound design elsewhere in the film and the overbearing sense – lest we forget – that there’s no glory whatsoever in people slaughtering each other. War films worth watching this Remembrance Day

1917 (2019) – Netflix

Famous for its incredible photography and length of shots, this 2019 film by Sam Mendes follows two soldiers who’ve been given orders to leave the trenches and go deep into enemy territory to pass on a message that will potentially save 1600 soldiers’ lives. Stars George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman and Mark Strong.

They Shall Not Grow Old (2018) – Apple TV+

This 2018 documentary by Peter Jackson features footage from WWI (most of it previously unseen) and audio of Imperial War Museum interviews with British servicemen, in what amounts to a masterpiece of restoration.

War Horse (2011) – Apple TV+

A British teenager’s beloved horse is sold to the British cavalry to help in the war effort. Years later, when he is old enough to enlist, the boy/ man joins the British army in search of his steed. Directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Jeremy Irvine, Emily Watson and David Thewlis.

See You Up There/ Au revoir là-haut (2017) – Prime Video

An unforgettable French film starring Albert Dupontel, Nahuel Pérez Biscayart and Mélanie Thierry. In late 1919, two soldiers – a disfigured artist and an ex-accountant – try to make a fortune with a con that involves the corpses of war victims.

As Jordan Mintzer wrote for The Hollywood Reporter:

Written, directed by and co-starring Albert Dupontel in his most ambitious project yet, the film features a handful of jaw-dropping moments — such as an excruciating battle across no man’s land — held together by a strong cast, including BPM (Beats Per Minute) star Nahuel Perez Biscayart as a disfigured artist hidden behind an array of exquisitely ornamental masks. The Hollywood Reporter

Sergeant York (1941) – Apple TV+

Based on a true story, we follow a Tennessee farmer (and prize-winning marksman) who is drafted in World War I. A pacifist to begin with, he becomes a celebrated war hero. Stars Gary Cooper, Walter Brennan and Joan Leslie. Sometimes decried as way too propagandistic, the film is still held up as one of the greats to be based on the war, with audience and critics percentage ratings in the high 80s on the film website Rotten Tomatoes.

