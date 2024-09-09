AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: top new shows streaming this week

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new to streaming

Frankie Drake Mysteries – Season 4: AMC+ & Acorn TV (9 September)

Season 4 opens with our intrepid detectives and their best gal pals traipsing through the woods on a scavenger hunt that quickly turns deadly. From the wilderness to the world of high society, from an underground cabaret to a candy factor, Frankie and Trudy investigate murders, kidnappings, heists and poisonings. Using her position as a morality officer, Mary is able to snoop through police files and be privy to non-civilian discussions, while lends a hand with autopsy reports, science experiments, and her newly acquired medical skills. Starring Lauren Lee Smith and Chantel Riley.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: AMC+ (12 September)

Series. Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. Starring Norman Reedus, Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis.

Fans can get a deeper dive into the story of Daryl Dixon with additional programming premiering on 12 September, including The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Cast Diaries, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Show Me More and The Last Drive-In: The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Special.

AMC+ On Stage at San Diego Comic-Con: AMC+ (12 September)

Fans are offered a rare all-access pass to the ultimate experience for TV’s most passionate fandoms at San Diego Comic-Con. Get a first-hand look at cast and creators of AMC’s favourite shows with an all-star lineup including Sam Reid (Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire) as well as Alexandra Daddario and Harry Hamlin (Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches).

In A Violent Nature: Shudder & AMC+ (13 September)

Film (2024). When a locket is removed from a collapsed fire tower in the woods that entombs the rotting corpse of Johnny, a vengeful spirit spurred on by a horrific 60-year-old crime, his body is resurrected and becomes hellbent on retrieving it. The undead golem homes in on the group of vacationing teens responsible for the theft and proceeds to methodically slaughter them one by one in his mission to get it back – along with anyone in his way. Groundbreaking gruesome slasher from writer and director Chris Nash (ABCs of Death 2). Watch the trailer.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: recently added

All You Need is Death: Shudder & AMC+ (7 September)

All You Need is Death. Image: Shudder & AMC+.

Film (2023). A young couple who collects rare folk ballads discover the dark side of love when they surreptitiously record and translate an ancient, taboo folk song from the deep, forgotten past. Watch the trailer.

Horror’s Greatest: Shudder & AMC+ (27 August)

Series. Celebrating the very best the genre has to offer, Horror’s Greatest is a deep dive into everything we love about horror. From fresh looks at classics to unearthing scores of hidden gems, this series has something for every fright film enthusiast. Watch the trailer.

Under the Vines – Season 3: AMC+ & Acorn TV (19 August)

Series. Former Sydney socialite Daisy Monroe and ex-London lawyer Louis Oakley continue to run a small vineyard in New Zealand, while navigating their complicated love lives. Six months on from when we last saw them, Daisy and Louis are trying to oust William, the mysterious stranger who arrived at the end of season two claiming half of Oakley. Starring Rebecca Gibney and Charles Edwards.