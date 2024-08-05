AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new shows streaming this week

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new this week

The Coffee Table, Shudder & AMC+ (5 August)

Film (2022). Jesus and Maria are a couple who have just become parents, and they decide to buy a new coffee table, a decision that will change their existence. Starring Estefanía de los Santos and David Pareja.

Late Night with the Devil, Shudder & AMC+ (10 August)

Late Night with the Devil. Image: Maslow Entertainment/ Shudder.

Film (2023). October 31, 1977. Jack Delroy’s syndicated talk show Night Owls has long been a trusted companion to insomniacs around the country, but a year on from the tragic death of Jack’s wife, ratings have plummeted. Desperate to turn his fortunes around, Jack plans a Halloween special like no other, unaware he is about to unleash evil into the living rooms of America. Starring David Dastmalchian (Oppenheimer) and Laura Gordon (Reckoning).

From ScreenHub:

The ensemble is hella-good, with Dastmalchian on fire. Ferociously fun stuff, right down to a direct quote lifted from The Exorcist played for laughs when all bedlam breaks, this is sure to be a cult classic. It’s already set fire to the US box office, apparently accruing US $2.8 million on opening weekend, a fair haul for an owl-hooting treat, with its low-fi monster mash practical gore, video nasty special effects and out-of-control theremin solo for the win. Late Night with the Devil review: ferociously fun horror

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: recently added

Signora Volpe, Season 2 – AMC+ and Acorn TV (29 July)

Signora Volpe – Season 2. Image: AMC+ and Acorn TV.

Former British spy Sylvia Fox has settled in the Umbrian countryside for a quiet life, reconnecting with her sister and restoring a beautiful house. But old habits die hard, and she’s soon solving the murder of a pillar of the local community, and going undercover for MI6 at a perilous house party by the lake. Starring Emilia Fox.

Candice Renoir – Season 9: AMC+ and Acorn TV (22 July)

After infringing the law by hiding Antoine’s amnesia, Candice is disciplined and not allowed to take part in any investigations. She’s told to either end her relationship with her superior or be transferred to the other end of France. Reduced to performing administrative tasks and sidelined in a tiny ground floor office, her unit is now headed by a top-notch investigator named Penelope Vallier. Staring Cécile Bois.

Tromeo and Juliet: AMC+ and Shudder (22 July)

Film. Tromeo, a filmmaker, falls in love with Juliet, the daughter of a former partner who tried to steal his business from him.

Granite Harbour – Season 2: AMC+, Acorn TV (1 July)

Granite Harbour – Season 2. Image Acorn TV/ AMC+.

Series. The drama follows RMP Sergeant Davis Lindo and DS Lara ‘Bart’ Bartlett as the police team investigates two fatal cases with dark consequences at their heart, immersing the Major Investigations Team in the granite city’s criminal underworld. When drug kingpin Grace McFadden’s notorious fixer turns up dead, the MIT have their work cut out to find the source of a new cocaine and ketamine compound flooding the streets. Starring Romario Simpson and Hannah Donaldson.

The Walking Dead: Dead City: AMC+ (7 July)

The Walking Dead: Dead City follows the popular Maggie and Negan characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. Starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.