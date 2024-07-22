AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new shows streaming this week

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new to streaming

Candice Renoir – Season 9: AMC+ and Acorn TV (22 July)

After infringing the law by hiding Antoine’s amnesia, Candice is disciplined and not allowed to take part in any investigations. She’s told to either end her relationship with her superior or be transferred to the other end of France. Reduced to performing administrative tasks and sidelined in a tiny ground floor office, her unit is now headed by a top-notch investigator named Penelope Vallier. Staring Cécile Bois.

Tromeo and Juliet: AMC+ and Shudder (22 July)

Film. Tromeo, a filmmaker, falls in love with Juliet, the daughter of a former partner who tried to steal his business from him.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: recently added

Rabid Grannies: AMC+ Shudder (15 July)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Film (1988). Two sweet little old ladies fall victim to an ancient curse that transforms them into bloodthirsty killers. Starring Catherine Aymerie, Caroline Braeckman and Richard Cotica.

Class of Nuke ‘Em High: AMC+ and Shudder (8 July)

Film (1986). The pupils at a high school next to a nuclear power plant start acting and looking strange after buying contaminated drugs from a plant worker.

House on Haunted Hill: AMC+ and Shudder (8 July)

Film (1959). A millionaire offers $10,000 to five people who agree to be locked in a large, spooky rented house overnight with him and his wife.

Granite Harbour – Season 2: AMC+, Acorn TV (1 July)

Series. The drama follows RMP Sergeant Davis Lindo and DS Lara ‘Bart’ Bartlett as the police team investigates two fatal cases with dark consequences at their heart, immersing the Major Investigations Team in the granite city’s criminal underworld. When drug kingpin Grace McFadden’s notorious fixer turns up dead, the MIT have their work cut out to find the source of a new cocaine and ketamine compound flooding the streets. Starring Romario Simpson and Hannah Donaldson.

The Walking Dead: Dead City: AMC+ (7 July)

The Walking Dead: Dead City follows the popular Maggie and Negan characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. Starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The Walking Dead: Dead City Cast Diaries: AMC+ and Shudder (7 July)

Fans can dive deeper into The Walking Dead: Dead City with special bonus episodes featuring exclusive interviews with cast and creators.

The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs: The Walking Dead: Dead City Special: AMC+ and Shudder (7 July)

Joe Bob, Darcy the Mail Girl, and the rest of The Last Drive-In crew celebrate the series premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City.

The Devil’s Bath: Shudder, AMC+ (29 June)

Film. In 1750 Austria, a deeply religious woman named Agnes has just married her beloved, but her mind and heart soon grow heavy as her life becomes a long list of chores and expectations. She’s increasingly trapped in a murky and lonely path leading to evil thoughts, until the possibility of committing a shocking act of violence seems like the only way out of her inner prison.

Interview with the Vampire – Season 2 finale: AMC+ (30 June)

In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Delainey Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris.

Read: Interview with the Vampire S2, AMC+ review: devil is in the details