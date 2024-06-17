AMC+, Shudder & Acorn TV: new shows and films streaming this week

Have an AMC+, Shudder or Acorn TV account but aren’t sure what to watch? Let our guide to the June streaming highlights help you craft your watchlist.

Added this week

Tin Star – Season 2 (Acorn TV, AMC+) (17 June)

Epic thriller returns for its second season as Anna (Abigail Lawrie) offers her father a chance at forgiveness when she tasks him with saving Pastor Johan Nickel, the head of a family who have taken her in. Meanwhile, the arrival of a new oil refinery led by Elizabeth Bradshaw (Christina Hendricks) in the Canadian town of Little Big Bear brings new crime for police chief Jim Worth (Tim Roth) to deal with and also causes his own secrets to be revealed.

Off Script with The Hollywood Reporter (21 June)

Hosted by Emmy-nominated actress and comedian Yvonne Orji (Insecure), each episode showcases a dynamic ensemble of actresses, actors, directors, songwriters and producers and delves deep into the urgent issues, creative methodologies and behind-the-scenes narratives that define the industry.

Added recently to AMC+, Acorn TV and Shudder

In The Kitchen with Harry Hamlin (AMC+) (12 June)

Hosted by actor, writer and entrepreneur Harry Hamlin (Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches) and his niece, classically trained chef, Renee Guilbault, the series puts Hamlin’s passion for cooking and Guilbault’s culinary expertise on full display as they share favorite recipes, practical kitchen tips and secrets to a successful dinner party that exudes casual elegance. Each week, they welcome a variety of guests from across the pop culture spectrum into the Hamlin’s kitchen.

Read: AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new shows streaming June 2024

The Babadook (Shudder, AMC+, 3 June)

Acclaimed Australian horror film about a single mother and her child who fall into a deep well of paranoia when an eerie children’s book titled ‘Mister Babadook’ manifests in their home. Directed by Jennifer Kent and starring Essie Davis.

Read: The Babadook review

Family History Mysteries: Buried Past (Acorn TV, AMC+)

Film. Genealogist Sophie McClaren is an expert at bringing families together. When her close friend Jonathan urgently needs to find a bone marrow donor, the case becomes personal. Starring Janel Parrish and Niall Matter.