SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new this week

Pro Bull Riding USA – Unleash the Beast (15 July)

Sports. At 8:30 pm AEST on Tuesday, 15 July, athletes will be battling it out in the World Finals Eliminations in Fort Worth, Texas. This season, the world’s best riders face off against formidable bulls in iconic American cities, battling for the championship title.

The Casketeers Season 5 (16 July)

Documentary Series. Māori funeral directors Francis and Kaiora Tipene offer a unique insight into Tipene

Funerals, where the taboo of death is addressed with dignity and aroha.

Tribal Season 2 (17 July)

Series. In an effort to protect themselves from media backlash, the Justice Department forms a task force to investigate the largest scandal in the city’s history: a tomb full of murdered Indigenous people. Crime continues to escalate while Sam and Buke try to uncover who’s responsible.

Mad Max (17 July)

Film. In the ravaged near future, a savage motorcycle gang rules the road. Terrorising innocent civilians while tearing up the streets, the ruthless gang laughs in the face of a police force bent on stopping them.

The Sommerdahl Murders Seasons 1-5 (17 July)

Series. In a lovely Danish coastal town, DCI Dan Sommerdahl (Peter Mygind) investigates murders with his best friend Detective Flemming Torp (André Babikian) and his wife Marianne (Laura Drasbǽk), a forensic technician. But Dan’s years of devotion to the job have hurt his marriage and Marianne wants a divorce. Each mystery unfolds across two episodes.

Yellow House Afghanistan (17 July)

Documentary. Australian artists and film makers George Gittoes and Hellen Rose, who set up their studios along with an Arts and Film school in Afghanistan in 2010, return to their ‘Yellow House’ under Taliban Rule determined to prove that ‘Where War Falls, Art Wins!’

Legends Of The Fork (17 July)

Series. Buddy Valastro travels the country and visits iconic restaurants to speak with their chefs and taste their cuisine. On the journey visit the corner booth of the Arcade Restaurant in Memphis, where Elvis Presley once devoured fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches, and learn who really invented potato skins.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 11 (17 July)

Image: History Channel / SBS On Demand

Documentary Series. Rick and Marty Lagina, two brothers from Michigan, attempt to solve the mystery of Oak Island, a tree-covered island on the south shore of Nova Scotia that is rumoured to hold one of the greatest treasures of all-time.

Crackers (18 July)

Film. Larceny, sabotage and treachery… Yes, just your average Christmas with the Dredge family. Twelve-year-old Joey Dredge is in trouble… again. Expelled for jumping off the school roof, he’s haunted by the death of his father and hates his mother’s new boyfriend.

The Royals: A History Of Scandals (18 July)

Documentary Series. From medieval to modern times, the British Monarchs have always been at the centre of scandals. Professor Suzannah Lipscomb explores what role the press, parliament and public have played in generating outrage and spreading rumours across the centuries, exploring some royal scandals you might know, but many you won’t.

Great British Cities With Susan Calman (19 July)

Series. Great British Cities with Susan Calman unearths the historical stories of Britain’s great cities – Liverpool, Bath, Cambridge, Leeds, Newcastle and Glasgow – learning how they were made and the people behind their past.

The Secret Genius of Modern Life Season 3 (19 July)

British mathematician and broadcaster Hannah Fry uncovers the secrets behind the miraculous

technologies of the modern world, revealing the mind-blowing stories behind their invention.

State of Liberty: A French Giant (20 July)

Documentary. Erected over a century ago on a small island in the Bay of New York, the Statue of Liberty attracts over four million visitors every year. The “lady who lights up the world” is a formidable triumph of innovation.

You can also expect new episodes of the following series: Hoarders, The Big Irish Food Tour, Jeremy Pang’s Hong Kong Kitchen, Toast the Host, Living Black, The UnBelievable With Dan Aykroyd, A Girl’s Guide to Hunting, Fishing and Wild Cooking, Eat Smart: Secrets Of The Glucose Goddess, and Big Backyard Quiz.

SBS On Demand: recently added

Emily: I Am Kam (12 July)

Documentary. Emily: I Am Kam (pronounced karma) is a heartfelt documentary about internationally renowned artist, Emily Kam Kngwarray from the Utopia community in the Northern Territory. The film delves into Emily Kam Kngwarray’s transformative impact on the international contemporary art world and her enduring legacy, providing a rare opportunity to witness her journey and the profound influence of her art and the power of Emily’s work to protect her Country, Alhalker. Watch the SBS On Demand Trailer.

Homeland Season 4 (11 July)

Homeland. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Having finished a deadly mission in Tehran, Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) is assigned to head an

operation in Islamabad. Grappling with motherhood and the loss of Brody, she is thrust into the centre of

action for her biggest challenge yet.

Starring Claire Danes, Rupert Friend and Mandy Patinkin. Watch the trailer.

Great Continental Railway Journeys Season 8 (8 July)

Series. The hugely popular Great Continental Railway Journeys returns. Join Michael Portillo as he journeys into Europe, the Balkans, Central Asia and India. As always, he carries his 1936 Bradshaw’s Continental Handbook to deftly illustrate the sweeping and fascinating changes of the past century.British mathematician and broadcaster Hannah Fry uncovers the secrets behind the miraculous

technologies of the modern world, revealing the mind-blowing stories behind their invention.

Discover more video games, screen & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub.