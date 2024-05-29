AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new shows streaming June 2024

Have an AMC+, Shudder or Acorn TV account but aren’t sure what to watch? Let our guide to the June streaming highlights help you craft your watchlist.

New to AMC+, Shudder and Acorn TV in June

3 June

The Babadook (Shudder, AMC+)

Australian horror film. A single mother and her child fall into a deep well of paranoia when an eerie children’s book titled ‘Mister Babadook’ manifests in their home.

Read: The Babadook review

Family History Mysteries: Buried Past (Acorn TV, AMC+)

Film. Genealogist Sophie McClaren is an expert at bringing families together. When her close friend Jonathan urgently needs to find a bone marrow donor, the case becomes personal. Starring Janel Parrish and Niall Matter.

12 June

In The Kitchen with Harry Hamlin (AMC+)

Hosted by renowned actor, writer, entrepreneur Harry Hamlin (Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches) and his niece and classically trained chef, Renee Guilbault, the series puts Hamlin’s passion for cooking and Guilbault’s culinary expertise on full display as they share favorite recipes, practical kitchen tips and secrets to a successful dinner party that exudes casual elegance. Each week, they’ll welcome a variety of guests from across the pop culture spectrum into the Hamlin’s kitchen.

17 June

Tin Star (Acorn TV, AMC+)

Epic thriller returns for its second season as Anna (Abigail Lawrie) offers her father a chance at forgiveness when she tasks him with saving Pastor Johan Nickel, the head of a family who have taken her in. Meanwhile, the arrival of a new oil refinery led by Elizabeth Bradshaw (Christina Hendricks) in the Canadian town of Little Big Bear brings new crime for police chief Jim Worth (Tim Roth) to deal with and also causes his own secrets to be revealed.

21 June

Off Script with The Hollywood Reporter

Hosted by Emmy-nominated actress and comedian Yvonne Orji (Insecure), each episode showcases a dynamic ensemble of actresses, actors, directors, songwriters and producers and delves deep into the urgent issues, creative methodologies and behind-the-scenes narratives that define the industry.

24 June

Frankie Drake Mysteries (Acorn TV, AMC+)

Set in 1920s Toronto, the series follows the adventures of Frankie Drake (Lauren Lee Smith) and her partner Trudy Clarke (Chantel Riley) at Drake Private Detectives, the city’s only all-female detective agency, as they find themselves fighting crime in the age of flyboys, gangsters, rumrunners, and speakeasies.

29 June

The Devil’s Bath (Shudder, AMC+)

Film. In 1750 Austria, a deeply religious woman named Agnes has just married her beloved, but her mind and heart soon grow heavy as her life becomes a long list of chores and expectations. Day after day, she is increasingly trapped in a murky and lonely path leading to evil thoughts, until the possibility of committing a shocking act of violence seems like the only way out of her inner prison.

30 June

Interview with the Vampire – Season 2 finale (AMC+)

Read: Interview with the Vampire S2, AMC+ review: devil is in the details

The interview continues in season two. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Delainey Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia.