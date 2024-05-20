News

AMC+: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to new shows to stream on AMC+ from 20 to 26 May 2024.
20 May 2024
Paul Dalgarno
A publicity still for the upcoming 'Musicians' episode of Off Script with The Hollywood Reporter on AMC+.

Off Script with The Hollywood Reporter. Image: AMC+.

New to streaming this week on AMC+

Off Script with The Hollywood Reporter, AMC+ (24 May)

Series. Hosted by actress and comedian Yvonne Orji, each episode showcases a dynamic ensemble of actresses, actors, directors, songwriters and producers and delves deep into the urgent issues, creative methodologies and behind-the-scenes narratives that define the industry.

Recently added

Harry Wild – S3, Acorn TV & AMC+ (13 May)

Harry and Fergus are hired to prove the lead singer of Ireland’s hottest boy band didn’t kill himself, find out who decapitated a woman in a busy restaurant, discover who murdered a despotic director on the set of Ireland’s leading daytime soap opera, work out how a mystery writer managed to shoot himself in a locked panic room without a gun, and more. Starring Jane Seymour and Rohan Nedd.

In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin, AMC+ (15 May)

In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin. Image: AMC+.

Series. Hosted by actor, writer, entrepreneur Harry Hamlin and his niece and classically trained chef, Renee Guilbault, the series puts Hamlin’s passion for cooking and Guilbault’s culinary expertise on full display as they share favourite recipes, practical kitchen tips and secrets to a successful dinner party that exudes casual elegance. Guests include Lisa Rinna and Ted Danson.

Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever, Shudder & AMC+ (17 May)

Film (2024). 22-year-old medical student Emma has just taken a job as the night watch in the same forensic department where her parents were once almost killed by the famed psychopathic police inspector Wörmer. The events led to her mother’s suicide, and her father Martin has turned to tranquilisers to suppress the memories. Starring Fanny Leander Bornedal and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Midsomer Murders – S23, Acorn TV & AMC+ (6 May)

DCI Barnaby and his trusty sidekick, DS Winter endeavor to solve perplexing crimes while also exploring the quirks of the delightful yet deadly villages of Midsomer County. The duo finds themselves thrust into new weird and wonderful worlds, from doomsday prepping and police retirement villages, to artisan bakeries and drag shows.

Read: Interview with the Vampire, Season 2 review: the devil is in the details

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire – S2, AMC+ (12 May)

Series. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy. Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt, Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. Starring Jacob Anderson, Eric Bogosian and Delainey Hayles.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

