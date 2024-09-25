AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder: new shows streaming October 2024

AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder: new this month

1 October

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula – Shudder & AMC+

Dubbed Season 666, the next chapter of Emmy-nominated The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula is the most ambitious and terrifying yet, with world-renowned actors and directors joining the judges’ panel, raising the stakes to hellish new heights. Every episode promises spine-chilling, extreme physical feats that will push the cast of drag superstars to confront their darkest fears. This ten-episode season is bigger, bloodier, and more brutal than anything that’s come before, featuring expanded ‘on location’ challenges, twisted new themes for the floorshows, cinematic sequences dripping with dread, and innovative drag that will leave viewers gasping.

4 October

V/H/S/Beyond – Shudder & AMC+

The popular film anthology features six new bloodcurdling tapes, placing horror at the forefront of a sci-fi-inspired hellscape. Segments include: Stork, directed by Jordan Downey, screenplay by Downey and Kevin Stewart; Fur Babies, written and directed by Christian Long and Justin Long; Live and Let Dive, Directed by Justin Martinez, story by Martinez and Ben Turner, screenplay by Turner; Dream Girl, directed by Virat Pal, written by Pal and Evan Dickson; Stowaway, directed by Kate Siegel, written by Mike Flanagan; and a special presentation by Jay Cheel.

7 October

The Night Caller – Acorn TV & AMC+

Series. A contemporary thriller based in Liverpool about a lonely taxi driver’s growing obsession with a late-night radio DJ. Tony Conroy (Robert Glenister), in his 50s, drives a black cab on the night shift in the city. He used to be a popular and respected teacher but after losing his job, his confidence plummeted and his marriage collapsed. Now increasingly isolated, his only lifelines are cafe-worker Rosa, whom he forms a growing attachment to, and a radio DJ named Lawrence Brightway (Sean Pertwee), whom he spends his nights listening to. One day Tony plucks up the courage to call Lawrence and soon becomes a ‘friend of the show’.

10 October

The Tailor of Sin City – AMC+

Series. Set in the glitzy nightlife of Las Vegas in the 1970s, the limited series reveals the star-studded, sequin-filled, stranger-than-fiction story of how a gifted small-town tailor, AJ Pratt, built a drug and fashion empire in the heart of Sin City. With the secret backing of the mob, and the unexpected friendship with Pablo Escobar, Pratt catapulted himself into becoming the Cocaine King of Las Vegas, and eventually found himself in the centre of two conflicting criminal empires, before it all came crashing down.

11 October

Daddy’s Head – Shudder & AMC+

Film. In the wake of his father’s untimely death, a young boy is left in the eerie solitude of a sprawling country estate with his newly widowed stepmother. His stepmother, struggling to navigate the overwhelming task of parenthood, grows distant, leaving their fragile bond at risk of collapse. Amidst the growing tension, the boy begins to hear unsettling sounds echoing through the corridors. Soon, he is haunted by the presence of a grotesque creature bearing a disturbingly familiar resemblance to his late father.

18 October

MadS – Shudder & AMC+

Film. Eighteen-year-old Romain has just graduated and makes a stop at his dealer’s place to try a new pill. As he heads off to a party, he sees an injured woman on the side of the road and decides to help her, but when she gets in his car, she suddenly smashes her own head against the dashboard, bleeding out until she dies. Is this a bad trip? Or is it something else? One thing is for sure, it’s only the beginning of the night.

21 October

Whistable Pearl – Season 3 – Acorn TV & AMC+

Series. The Whitstable Pearl is thriving and so is Pearl’s (Kerry Godliman) detective sideline. After a short hiatus, DCI Mike McGuire (Howard Charles) returns to Whitstable, reenergised, and determined to make progress in his quest for self-healing. He and Pearl continue to make a formidable team as they work through various cases together – Pearl never needing Mike’s help as much as he needs hers.

25 October

Azrael – Shudder & AMC+

Film. In a world in which no one speaks, a mysterious, devout community hunts down a young woman named Azrael who has escaped their imprisonment. Recaptured by its ruthless leaders, she is to be sacrificed to pacify an evil which resides deep within the surrounding wilderness – but Azrael will stop at nothing to ensure her own freedom and survival. From the seeds of this gritty, relentless parable of sacrifice and salvation, comes an immersive, real-time, action horror tale from the visionary minds of Simon Barrett and E.L. Katz and starring Samara Weaving.

28 October

Candice Renoir – Acorn TV & AMC+

‘Halloween’ Feature Length Special. Now a financial investigator, Candice is bored out of her mind. With Halloween approaching, she accompanies Antoine to pick pumpkins on a farm with his daughter, Suzanne. Attracted by a marmalade shop run by a witch, Candice forgets to watch over Suzanne and, a few seconds later, the child is kidnapped by Jack O’ Lantern, the scarecrow from the field. There are numerous tracks but Candice, frustrated to no longer be a field investigator, can only act in secret.

Also on 28 October:

‘Corsica’ Feature Length Special. Following their non-proposal, Candice and Antoine go on a honeymoon in Corsica. They spent their savings on a dream stay in a luxurious hotel on a beach with turquoise waters. During dinner, a man notices Candice in her pretty flowered dress and her bright laugh – but perhaps the attention is a little too much? Antoine gets into a fight with a man he thinks is a flirt, and the couple spends the night apart, deciding to go home. But the next day, the pseudo flirt is found dead in the trunk of the car.

30 October

The Exorcism – Shudder & AMC+

Film. Russell Crowe stars as Anthony Miller, a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a supernatural horror film. His estranged daughter, Lee (Ryan Simpkins), wonders if he’s slipping back into his past addictions or if there’s something more sinister at play. The film also stars Sam Worthington, Chloe Bailey, Adam Goldberg, and David Hyde Pierce. Watch the trailer.