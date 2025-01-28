AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder: new shows & films streaming February 2025

New in February

1 Feb

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey (AMC+ & Shudder)

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey 2 (AMC+ & Shudder)

Films. After Christopher Robin abandons them for college, Pooh and Piglet embark on a bloody rampage as they search for a new source of food. In the sequel, not wanting to live in the shadows any longer, Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl and Tigger take their fight to the town of Ashdown, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake.

10 Feb

Inspector Ellis (AMC+ & Acorn TV)

Inspector Ellis. Image: Acorn TV.

Series. Three-time Olivier Award-winner and Tony Award-nominee Sharon D Clarke (Showtrial, Doctor Who) stars as Detective Chief Inspector Ellis, a tenacious cop who is parachuted into failing investigations. As a Black female cop, Inspector Ellis is used to being dismissed and overlooked, but remains focused on her work as a first-class murder detective, fuelled by a determination for justice and a deep well of compassion for those who need it. Watch the trailer.

14 Feb

The Dead Thing (AMC+ & Shudder)

Film (2024). Alex (Blu Hunt, The New Mutants) is trapped in a downward spiral of shallow hookups and tepid connections, but she is caught off guard when her dating app swipes lead her into the arms of a mysterious, charming young man Kyle (Ben Smith-Petersen, Mad Max: Fury Road).

Despite their passionate night, when the sun rises, the mystery man is nowhere to be found. Alex then sets out to find the one person who made her feel alive.

17 Feb

Midsomer Murders – Season 24 (AMC+ & Acorn TV)

Midsomer Murders – Season 24. Image: Acorn TV.

Series. Based on the crime novel series by author Caroline Graham, Midsomer Murders follows the efforts of Detective Chief Inspector John Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) to solve crimes that occur in the wealthy, isolated English county of Midsomer, a picturesque and peaceful place on the outside but one filled with amoral and snobbish eccentrics with all kinds of vices.

This season, DCI Barnaby and DS Jamie Winter (Nick Hendrix) investigate a vicious inheritance dispute, the killing of a puzzle-book author, a pet detective’s death and a string of grisly murders.

21 Feb

Little Bites

Film (2025). Little Bites follows Mindy (Krsy Fox, Terrifier 3), a young widow and mother, who desperately tries to protect her daughter Alice (Elizabeth Caro) from the grips of a fiendish, flesh-eating monster named Agyar (Jon Sklaroff).

Also starring Barbara Crampton and Heather Langenkamp.

27 Feb

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (AMC+)

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Image: AMC+.

Series. An epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead … And ultimately, a war against the living.

The Walking Dead: The Return (AMC+)

In this one-hour special, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira return to Senoia, Georgia where The Walking Dead journey began. They reminisce about their time on the show, catch up on their character narratives and set the table for what’s next for Rick Grimes and Michonne.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Cast Diaries (AMC+)

Special bonus episodes of TheWalking Dead: TheOnesWhoLive featuring exclusive interviews with cast and creators.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Show Me More (AMC+)

Fans get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the latest hit series in The Walking Dead Universe, TheWalking Dead: The Ones Who Live starring Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln.

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs: The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (AMC+)

Iconic horror host Joe Bob dives deep into the epic love story of two people changed by a changed world in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.