AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: best new shows streaming this week

New to streaming

Case Sensitive, Seasons 1 & 2 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (20 Jan)

Series. When Geraldine Bretherick and her five-year-old daughter Lucy are found dead in the bathroom of their luxury home, the case divides new DS Charlie Zailer (Olivia Williams, The Crown) and her DC Simon Waterhouse (Darren Boyd, Trying).

Is it a murder-suicide or something more sinister, and how watertight is the alibi of the apparently distraught husband Mark? Meanwhile, when Sally Thorne, a young working mother with a husband and two small children hears of the deaths, she is deeply shocked.

Recently added

Tia Mowry: My Next Act – AMC+ (13 Jan)

Tia Mowry: My Next Act. Image: AMC+.

Reality series. Tired of people distorting the narrative of her relationships and life, Tia Mowry is removing the filter like never before, while embarking on a fearless and fierce journey of self-discovery post-divorce. Tia was always part of a duo, first as a twin sister, then as a wife … now she’s on her own for the first time in her life.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, Season 2 – AMC+ (5 Jan)

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches – Season 2. Image: AMC+.

Series. Based on Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches, Season 2 of MayfairWitches continues the journey of Rowan Mayfair (Alexandra Daddario) after she has unwittingly given birth to the demon Lasher (Jack Huston).

She is determined to understand what he has become – human or monster? – and to use him to fulfil her purpose as a healer, but when tragedy strikes, she must put aside her own desires and fight to protect her family.

Watch the trailer.

The Brokenwood Mysteries, Season 10 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (6 Jan)

The Brokenwood Mysteries – Season 10. Image: Acorn TV.

Series. The 10th anniversary season of The Brokenwood Mysteries sees Detectives Mike Shepherd (Neill Rea), Kristin Sims (Fern Sutherland) and Daniel Chalmers (Jarod Rawiri) continue to wrestle with the alarming murder rate in Brokenwood.

With the help of their curious pathologist, Dr. Gina Kadinsky (Cristina Ionda), they use all manner of unconventional methods to solve the town’s more macabre and unusual crimes. From a brutal murder with a Jurassic twist to a spooky crime scene amidst the Day of the Dead, a lovestruck dental patient and a vicious visit to a House of Horrors, this seasons’ homicides capture the quirky spirit of New Zealand’s deadliest town.

Annika, Season 2 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (6 Jan)

Annika – Season 2. Image: Acorn TV.

Series. DI Annika Strandhed (Nicola Walker) and the Marine Homicide Unit return to solve more brutal and unexplained murders that wash up in Scotland’s waters. The team dynamic shifts, pushing them to rapidly adapt as they encounter murders more complex than ever before.

Meanwhile, Annika balances a family dynamic that grows more complicated as long-held secrets from the past begin to impact her relationships. Also starring Ukweli Roach, Jamie Sives and Katie Leung.

Darby & Joan, Season 2 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (30 Dec)

Darby & Joan. Image: AMC+.

Series. Season 2 finds Jack and Joan on the hunt for the one person Jack believes can reveal the truth about his mysterious past. Jack and Joan soon realize they aren’t alone on this journey and their quest becomes a race against time. But can they really find the truth after all these years? Or will their search for answers only unearth more questions? Starring Bryan Brown and Greta Scacchi.

Horror’s Greatest – Shudder & AMC+ (31 Dec)

Horror’s Greatest. Image: Shudder & AMC+.

Series. A deep dive into everything we love about horror – from fresh looks at classics to unearthing scores of hidden gems, this series has something for every fright film enthusiast. A gallery of ghoulish pros, including actors, directors, writers, composers, and special effects artists, draw on their unique knowledge to answer the big questions:

What are the must-see films in horror’s many sub-genres? What’s the appeal of horror tropes, and how do today’s filmmakers subvert our expectations? What shape does horror take in countries outside of the United States? The answers encompass the breath of the nightmares we watch for our entertainment.