Amazon Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming this week

Challengers (1 October)

Film (2024). From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers follows Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak, Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win. Starring Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor. Watch the trailer.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power S2 finale (3 October)

Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Season 2. Image: Ben Rothstein/ Amazon Prime Video.

Series. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S2 plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all … each other. Starring Charlie Vickers, Tyroe Muhafidin, Markella Kavenagh and Morfydd Clark. Read the ScreenHub review of S2.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 (3 October)

From 3 October, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will ignite cricket fans across the globe as the Australian women’s cricket team – led by Captain Alyssa Healy – begin their quest for an unprecedented fourth consecutive title, with every moment live and exclusive to Prime Video at no additional cost to members.

House of Spoils (3 October)

Film (2024). House of Spoils follows an ambitious chef who opens her first restaurant—a farm-to-table affair on a remote estate—where she battles kitchen chaos, a dubious investor, crushing self doubts… and the powerful spirit of the estate’s previous owner who threatens to sabotage her at every turn. House of Spoils is a tense, psychological and sensuous thriller that will leave hearts pounding and mouth watering. Starring Ariana DeBose, Barbie Ferreira and Arian Moayed. Watch the trailer.

The Legend of Vox Machina – Season 3 (3 October)

The Legend of Vox Machina – Season 3. Image: Amazon Prime Video.

Series. Everything is at stake in the long-awaited Season 3 of The Legend of Vox Machina. The Chroma Conclave’s path of destruction spreads like wildfire while the Cinder King hunts down Vox Machina. Our lovable band of misfits must rise above inner (and outer) demons to try and save their loved ones, Tal’Dorei, and all of Exandria. Starring the voices of Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe and Ashley Johnson.

Amazon Prime Video: recently added

Killer Heat (26 September)

Killer Heat. Image: Patrick Redmond/ Amazon Prime Video.

Film (2024). A thrilling, contemporary mystery in classic noir style that follows private eye Nick Bali, an American expat in Greece, hired to investigate the accidental death of young shipping magnate Leo Vardakis on the island of Crete. The victim’s sister-in-law doesn’t believe the official police report. But what exactly happened to Leo, and why? Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley and Richard Madden. Watch the trailer.

A Very Royal Scandal (19 September)

Series. One night. One hour. One interview that sent shockwaves around the globe. Based on the real-life 2019 interview between Emily Maitlis and Prince Andrew over the scandalous accusations he faced regarding his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre. Starring Michael Sheen, Ruth Wilson, Joanna Scanlan, Alex Jennings and Éanna Hardwicke.

