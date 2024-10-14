ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: new to streaming

Ginger and The Vegesaurs: Tricks and Treats – Season 3 (17 October)

Ginger and the baby Pea-Rexes have their plans thwarted when a large Pumpkinsaurus blocks their way into the Spooky Forest.

Play School: The Not Too Spooky Special (17 October)

Join Eddie, Rachael and Matt for The Not Too Spooky Special! They’ll be sharing spooky stories, wearing spooky costumes and making a spooky potion … but not too spooky!

Nolly (18 October)

Series. Noele Gordon is at the height of her success, with her famous soap opera Crossroads riding high in the ratings. Then she’s suddenly sacked overnight – but why? Starring Helena Bonham Carter, Con O’Neill and Augustus Prew.

Spicks and Specs – Season 11 (20 October)

Spicks and Specks is back! Host Adam Hills will bring alive the sounds of music trivia on Australia’s most popular music quiz show. And see that girl Myf Warhurst steal the scene, opposite Alan Brough.

Fisk – Season 3 (20 October)

Series. Now that Helen is a name partner, the stakes are much higher when things go haywire at Gruber & Fisk. When Ray is distracted by love and Roz suffers a crisis of confidence, Helen must step up and right the ship. Starring Kitty Flanagan. Read more on ScreenHub.

Plum (20 October)

Plum. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Football hero Peter ‘The Plum’ Lum is diagnosed with a brain disorder. But hiding the truth isn’t easy when your ex-wife cares too much, and your son realises the father he worships is falling off his mantle and the game they love might be to blame. Starring Asher Keddie and Brendan Cowell. Read more on ScreenHub.

ABC iview: recently added

Hard Quiz – Season 9 (9 October)

Buzzers ready, Australia – it’s time to play hard. With Tom Gleeson.

Question Everything – Season 4 (9 October)

News has broken. Our comedians pick up the pieces. Join Wil Anderson, Jan Fran and a cast of Australia’s best and brightest as they go beyond the headlines to discover that no news is good news.

Grand Designs Australia – Season 11 (10 October)

Grand Designs Australia – Season 11. Image: ABC iview.

New host Anthony Burke charts the journeys of some of the country’s most imaginative and ambitious architectural trailblazers as they push their finances and their families to the limit in their quest to create spectacular homes. Watch the trailer.

Teenage Boss: Next Level – Season 3 (12 October)

Hosted by beloved entertainer and presenter Emma Watkins, Teenage Boss follows what happens when a teenager takes responsibility for the family’s finances for a month.

Take 5 With Zan Rowe – Season 3 (1 October)

Take 5 With Zan Rowe. Image: ABC iview.

Music is memory. Hearing a song can take you to a place, a feeling, a moment. Guided by one of Australia’s most charming and experienced interviewers Zan Rowe, the guests reveal sides to themselves we have never seen before.

Breeders – Season 3 (24 September)

Breeders returns for Season 3. Image: ABC iview.

Series. The Worsley family is fractured – perhaps irreversibly. Can Paul and Ally reconcile their relationship and heal the wounds that fester with their children? An entertaining and brutally honest comedy starring Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard and Alun Armstrong. Watch the trailer.

Not Going Out – Season 13 (18 September)

Series. The anarchy of a packed family life continues amidst Italian lessons, train journeys, hospital ordeals, day trips, mysterious beepings, a coffin and plenty of own goals. Starring Lee Mack, Sally Bretton and Katy Wix.

The Larkins – Season 1 (20 September)

The Larkins – Season 1. Image: ABC iview.

Series. The Darling Buds of May by HE Bates enjoys a new adaptation as we follow the adventures of the Larkin family in the Kent countryside. Starring Bradley Walsh, Joanna Scanlan and Lydia Page.

Discover more shows recently added to ABC iview on ScreenHub.