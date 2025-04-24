Best new shows streaming on ABC iView May 2025

ABC iView: new in May

The Piano – Season 1 (4 May)

The Piano. Image: ABC

Host Amanda Keller welcomes amateur pianists from all walks of life take to the keys, not for fame but for the joy of playing. Unbeknown to our pianists, watching on from a secret storeroom nearby are two renowned expert musicians, Harry Connick, Jr. and Andrea Lam.

Bergerac – Season 1 (4 May)

The iconic Jersey-set detective series returns. When a member of one of Jersey’s wealthiest families is murdered the police want their best detective on the case.

Call the Midwife – Season 13 (10 May)

More medical and personal dilemmas for the sisters and midwives from Nonnatus House.

The Kimberley (13 May)

The Kimberley. Image: ABC

Embark on an incredible journey with award-winning actor Mark Coles Smith as he explores one of Australia’s most remote and majestic landscapes .

Gruen Season 17 (14 May)

Advertising has changed for the worse. Gruen has changed for the better. Join Wil Anderson, Todd Sampson, Russel Howcroft and a panel of experts for a new and improved look at a world of advertising which isn’t new nor improved.

Martin Clunes: Islands of the Atlantic (15 May)

From the tropics to the Arctic, Martin Clunes explores island life in the Atlantic Ocean.

The One That Got Away – Season 1 (23 May)

The hunt for a killer whose modus operandi echoes the historic ‘heart knot’ murders re-unites ex-lovers, DI Ffion Lloyd and DS Rick Sheldon.

Recently added

Culture by Design (20 April)

Embark on a cultural odyssey across Asia with Anthony Burke and meet the region’s most compelling creatives who are shaping the future of design in exciting new ABC series Culture by Design.

The Cleaner Season 2 (22 April)

The Cleaner Season 2. Image: BBC. Streaming on ABC iview.

Wicky is a crime scene cleaner. When the detectives are done, he moves in, armed with his bleach and scrubbing brushes. His job brings him into contact with the strangest people: those who knew the victims, and sometimes even the killers themselves. But because he’s a chatty man, he tends to gossip rather more than he cleans.

Space Nova Season 2 (24 April)

Series. The Nova family return for a series of thrilling space missions to find their extraterrestrial friend Ziggy Stardustian, and to restore balance across the Universe.

Vera Season 14 (26 April)

Series. Brenda Blethyn makes an emotional return for the fourteenth and final series of Vera. Told across two epic films, the stories combine murderous intrigue with heart and soul in Vera’s personal journey.

In this final series, the personal and professional collide like never before when the sudden prospect of promotion confronts Vera with a life-affecting change.

Vera, Farewell Pet (27 April)

Documentary. Brenda Blethyn reflects on her time as Vera and talks about the camaraderie and joy of working on the show. With interviews from key cast members – David Leon (DS Joe Ashworth), Jon Morrison (DC Kenny Lockhart), the directors, crew, and author Ann Cleeves, Vera’s creator.

This film celebrates Vera’s remarkable legacy and gives fans a chance to say ‘farewell, pet’ to one of TV’s most beloved detectives.