Andor Season 2 review: an artful masterclass in fighting the power

While watching the second season of Andor – which is, in my opinion, the greatest Star Wars spin-off ever – one quote kept coming to mind.

‘We live in capitalism. Its power seems inescapable. So did the divine right of kings. Any human power can be resisted and changed by human beings.’

So said the celebrated author Ursula K Le Guin in 2014 (while accepting her National Book Foundation Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters). Her words, of course, refer to the reality of modern times, but they are a perfect accompaniment to Tony Gilroy’s prestige sci-fi series, given that the central message of Andor is much the same: oppressive powers (in this case, the Empire) seem indestructible – but nothing lasts forever.

That sense of hope, that one day things may change for the better, is the beating heart of Andor, and it continues to grow in Season 2. But, as Cassian and co learn and relearn, hope means nothing without proper action.

Watch the trailer for Andor – Season 2.

Who or what is Andor?

A brief primer if you’re new here: Andor is a prequel series to the acclaimed Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), the events of which lead directly into the original Star Wars (A New Hope, 1977). You can catch up with Season 1 by reading Naja Later’s review here, but Disney+ also has a recap that neatly summarises all the best bits in less parsecs than it takes to complete the Kessel Run (citation needed).

Now as the pivotal (star) war draws near (which insiders know as the Battle of Yavin), Diego Luna’s gruff and cunning Cassian Andor grapples with being a key player in the Rebel Alliance, while also wanting to pursue his own goals that don’t always align with that agenda.

Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona) and Andor (Diego Luna) in Lucasfilm’s ANDOR Season 2, exclusively on Disney+. ©2024 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Stellan Skarsgård’s formidable and stalwart Luthen Rael is still the head of rebellion activities on Coruscant and, when it comes to the dirty work, Cassian is his number one guy. Expect heists, ruses and rescues aplenty as the rebel cause grows and changes this season. But the work is clearly weighing on Cassian, whose paramour Bix was mind-tortured last season and is in no shape to fight by his side.

Naturally, Cassian wants very much to just live a quiet life with Bix. Holed up in a safe house, Bix (played thoughtfully by Adria Arjona) does most of her fighting internally, with the ghosts of the Empire that continue to haunt her dreams. Their dynamic is explored with depth and purpose in this season. And though her arc may be quieter and less adrenaline-fuelled than Cassian’s, it is nonetheless compelling television and propels towards a very satisfying conclusion.

Despite the growing tension, Cassian continues doing his duty for the rebellion, primarily lending his expertise to a smaller rebellious faction on Ghorman – a peaceful planet that’s been targeted for Imperial control for reasons they don’t yet know. Without giving anything away, the way the story unfolds here is a perfect example of how the power-hungry take control by starting with little, seemingly insignificant actions. It is as much a reflection of our real-world history as it is a warning for our near future. Watch carefully.

Mon Mothma is mother

A key player for rebels on the political front, Mon Mothma (played by the excellent Australian actor Genevieve O’Reilly), finds herself becoming increasingly untethered as she juggles family life, diplomatic (and less so) bargains, gathering Imperial intel and keeping up appearances as a inconspicuous senator. The stress of it all culminates wonderfully in a drunken dance sequence that should compel even the laziest of couch potatoes to have a boogie.

Laser-focused and dressed to the nines in some of the best costumes in the galaxy (shout to designer Michael Wilkinson), this season is as much Mothma’s as it is Cassian and Bix’s – and if you thought the political intrigue in the Star Wars prequels was drier than the Tatooine desert, prepare to be stunned. Mothma’s arc is up there with some of the best political drama ever put to television.

Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) in Lucasfilm’s ANDOR Season 2, exclusively on Disney+. ©2025 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Join the dark side, we have Mendo

On the dark side of things, we have the memorably dweeby fascist-lite Syril Karn, and his now-girlfriend Deedra Meero. Together they make one hell of an awkward, uber-conservative couple, meeting for passionate moments in secret that are about as romantic as a wet paper bag. Their union, born of a shared desire to grow the Empire’s power and stamp out Rebel scum, is tenuous at best, and is explored in direct contrast to Cassian and Bix’s healthy relationship.

As in Season 1, Syril’s mother Eedy Karn (Kathryn Hunter) provides a source of constant annoyance for the man, and hilarity for us. I couldn’t help but think of Agnes Skinner, the mum of Springfield Elementary’s Principal Skinner in The Simpsons. After all, they have the same voice, same attitude and same milquetoast brand of son. Would that she were able to shout ‘Syril, the Death Star’s on fire!’ from her window.

Of course, we have to mention the great Ben Mendelsohn, who gave Grand Moff Tarkin a run for his money as Orson Krennic, overseer of the Death Star’s construction, in Rogue One. He’s back in Andor Season 2, sent in by the Emperor himself to tidy up any loose ends – of which there are many. With a lizard-like calm and single-minded focus on his mission, he provides the goods as the season’s Big Bad, a figure that’ll make even high-ranking Imperials tremble in their goose-stepping boots.

This season is being released three episodes at a time, each three marking a different year leading up to Rogue One. Much like Season 1, you’ll notice intertitles that denote ‘5 BBY’ and so on, which literally means ‘[5] Years Before the Battle of Yavin’. The time jumps are deployed well so as not to feel too rushed, though I was slightly disappointed each time they happened only because I was enjoying living in the world of Andor so much.

The characters and storylines of the show are so well-defined that I could watch about eight seasons of their toils and troubles. I understand that there are certain constraints when it comes to slotting in stories in between the major Star Wars films, but just this once I reckon they could go the way of flexible, fan fiction-like narratives and totally get away with it. Either way, Andor has definitely earned a shining spot in the Star Wars canon.

Andor – Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+, with episodes dropping three at a time per week.