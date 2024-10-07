ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: new to streaming

Hard Quiz – Season 9 (9 October)

Buzzers ready, Australia – it’s time to play hard. With Tom Gleeson.

Question Everything – Season 4 (9 October)

News has broken. Our comedians pick up the pieces. Join Wil Anderson, Jan Fran and a cast of Australia’s best and brightest as they go beyond the headlines to discover that no news is good news.

Grand Designs Australia – Season 11 (10 October)

New host Anthony Burke charts the journeys of some of the country’s most imaginative and ambitious architectural trailblazers as they push their finances and their families to the limit in their quest to create spectacular homes. Watch the trailer.

Teenage Boss: Next Level – Season 3 (12 October)

Hosted by beloved entertainer and presenter Emma Watkins, Teenage Boss follows what happens when a teenager takes responsibility for the family’s finances for a month.

ABC iview: recently added

Take 5 With Zan Rowe – Season 3 (1 October)

Take 5 With Zan Rowe. Image: ABC iview.

Music is memory. Hearing a song can take you to a place, a feeling, a moment. Guided by one of Australia’s most charming and experienced interviewers Zan Rowe, the guests reveal sides to themselves we have never seen before.

Breeders – Season 3 (24 September)

Breeders returns for Season 3. Image: ABC iview.

Series. The Worsley family is fractured – perhaps irreversibly. Can Paul and Ally reconcile their relationship and heal the wounds that fester with their children? An entertaining and brutally honest comedy starring Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard and Alun Armstrong. Watch the trailer.

Not Going Out – Season 13 (18 September)

Series. The anarchy of a packed family life continues amidst Italian lessons, train journeys, hospital ordeals, day trips, mysterious beepings, a coffin and plenty of own goals. Starring Lee Mack, Sally Bretton and Katy Wix.

The Larkins – Season 1 (20 September)

The Larkins – Season 1. image: ABC iview.

Series. The Darling Buds of May by HE Bates enjoys a new adaptation as we follow the adventures of the Larkin family in the Kent countryside. Starring Bradley Walsh, Joanna Scanlan and Lydia Page.

Grantchester – Season 9 (21 September)

Series. Geordie and Will return for more crime-solving in the picturesque village. Change is in the air as Will seeks new challenges and Reverend Alphy KoBaram becomes the new vicar. Starring Robson Green, Tessa Peake-Jones and Al Weaver.

Making Lachlan Murdoch: A Three-Part Special (9 September)

Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch at News Ltd in 2003. Image: News Corp/ Supplied by ABC.

Australian Story. Who is Lachlan Murdoch? And how has he been shaped by the family legacy, his rivalry with his siblings, the years at his father’s side and those spent estranged from the media empire? ​ In a three-part Australian Story special, journalist Paddy Manning sheds light on one of the media industry’s most enigmatic and least understood characters. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s four-star review:

‘You might wonder why the opening episode of journalist Paddy Manning’s three-part Australian Story into what drives 53-year-old Lachlan Murdoch spends most of its time focused not on him but squarely on his father, Rupert, and grandfather, Keith.

‘You might, but probably not if you watched the backstabbing HBO drama, Succession. Just as Brian Cox’s grizzly media baron Logan Roy loomed angrily large over his squabbling scions – played by local hero Sarah Snook alongside Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong – so it was in the family that inspired the show.’ Read more …