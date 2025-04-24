AMC+, Shudder and Acorn TV: best new shows and films streaming May 2025

New to AMC+, Shudder and Acorn TV in May

In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin Season 2, AMC+ (1 May)

In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin. Image: AMC+ . What’s new to AMC+, Acorn TV and Shudder in May.

Filmed in the Hamlin home kitchen, In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin brings laughter and heart, showing that cooking is about more than just food – it’s about connection and fun. Filled with unexpected and relatable kitchen moments, the series offers a behind-the-scenes look into stars’ personalities off-screen as they cook and share personal stories, leaving viewers inspired to try something new in their own kitchens. Special guests this season include Ben Feldman (Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches), Kevin Rahm (Mad Men), Angela Kinsey (The Office), Kate Flannery (The Office), Joel McHale (Spy Kids 4), Aisha Tyler (Criminal Minds Evolution), Paul Scheer (Black Monday), June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie), Kiowa Gordon (Dark Winds) and Annabeth Gish (Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches).

Wicked City Season 3, AMC+ (5 May)

Wicked City follows a group of friends and witches in Atlanta, GA, who dabble in magic too big for them and get thrust into a world of dangerous enemies such as power-hungry witches like Claudette Lenoir and dangerous sorcerers like The Handler. This Season, the coven must push their powers to new heights as a new virus called ‘Fear Fever’ spreads and a new governing order known as The Council arises. The Council will go through unspeakable lengths to keep the magic world hidden and the power in their own hands, causing a rift between Caden (Malika Blessing, The Perfect Man) and Claudette (Rhonda Morman, Hush). Jordan (Shaquita Smith, The Couch) struggles after Javi’s (Marco Reese Maldonado, Atlanta 10.0) betrayal. Sherise (Chanel Mack, The Harder They Fall) runs Obsidian Dream, while Angela (Chantal Maurice, P-Valley) and Darletra (India Marie Cross, It Wasn’t Me) navigate a new relationship. Friendships break and alliances change as lies, betrayal and long hidden secrets put everyone at risk. Between the drama of their own personal lives and enemies at every turn, this coven is in for a dangerous ride.

Harry Wild Season 4, Acorn TV (5 May)

Harry Wild. Image: Acorn TV . What’s new to AMC+, Acorn TV and Shudder in May.

Season four picks up a year after season three, and business couldn’t be better at the Wild/Reid Detective Agency as Harry (Jane Seymour, Irish Wish) and Fergus (Rohan Nedd, Whitstable Pearl) welcome an unexpected client: Charlie Wild (Kevin Ryan, Guilt, Copper). Elsewhere, Harry is hired by a friend and former wild-child-turned-nun, Lola (Rose O’Neill) stumbles upon a dance school mystery; a Dublin literary tour takes a bloody turn and more. Meanwhile, Fergus’ hopes of going to college at the same time as Lola are threatened when she gets an incredible offer to study abroad.

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries Season 4, Acorn TV (12 May)

Aurora Teagarden. Image: Acorn TV. What’s new to AMC+, Acorn TV and Shudder in May.

Aurora Teagarden is a professional librarian at the Public Library in Lawrenceton, Georgia. She belongs to the ‘Real Murders Club,’ a group of true crime enthusiasts who gather monthly to study famous crimes from history. She is known around town as a master sleuth and with the help of the Club’s members, she can piece together clues faster than the police in her town and solves troubling murder mysteries.

Off Script with The Hollywood Reporter Season 2, AMC+ (23 May)

The Emmy-nominated series returns with five new episodes of Emmy contenders, featuring themed episodes including Comedy Actress, Drama Actor, Comedy Actor, Drama Actress and Stand-Up. Each episode will highlight a dynamic ensemble of actors and delve deep into the urgent issues, creative methodologies, and behind-the-scenes narratives that define entertainment.

The Surrender, AMC+ and Shudder (23 May)

A fraught mother-daughter relationship is put to a terrifying test when the family patriarch dies, and the grieving mother hires a mysterious stranger to bring her husband back from the dead. As the bizarre and brutal resurrection spirals out of control, both women must confront their differences as they fight for their lives – and for each other.

Boglands, AMC+ and Acorn TV (26 May)

In an isolated village in the northwest of Ireland, with its own laws and codes of conduct, a murder investigation begins when police officer Conall Ó Súilleabháin’s missing mother, Sabine, is discovered buried in the bog after 15-years missing. Conall is forbidden from working the case but that’s not going to stop him. Meanwhile, a young journalist, Ciara-Kate, decides to produce a podcast about the case. Conall soon realises that Ciara-Kate can get access to people who refuse to speak to the official investigation. If Conall wants justice for his mother, he has no choice but to join forces with this citizen journalist. Their investigation leads them on a dark path and begs the question: can justice really be blind? *Gaelic-language with subtitles.

Vampire Hunter D: 40th Anniversary, Shudder and AMC+ (30 May)

Vampire Hunter D. Image: AMC+, Shudder. What’s new to AMC+, Acorn TV and Shudder in May.

In the year 12,090 A.D. technology and the supernatural have overtaken the world, leaving the land desolate and despotic. The remnants of humanity are scattered into small communities and live in fear of vampires who compose the ruling Nobility. When Count Magnus Lee tastes the blood of Doris Lang, she is forcibly chosen to be his next wife. In an effort to escape her ill-gotten fate she hires a mysterious vampire hunter known only as D, who comes from a peculiar lineage.

A sinister twist on the classic Cinderella story, The Ugly Stepsister follows Elvira as she prepares to earn the prince’s affection at any cost. In a kingdom where beauty is a brutal business, Elvira will compete with the beautiful and enchanting Agnes to become the belle of the ball.