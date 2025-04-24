News

 > Features

Stan: Best new shows and films streaming May 2025

Stream compelling new shows and films on Stan, featuring Diddy's legal battle and Kevin Costner's captivating Western docu-series.
24 Apr 2025 14:47
Silvi Vann-Wall
Poker Face season 2. Image: Stan

Streaming

Stan: new to streaming in May

The Downfall of Diddy: His Defense (4 May)

Conventional wisdom says that music superstar Diddy is guilty, but his legal team is mounting a strong defence. This new special looks at whether Diddy’s defence team will be able to clear his name and get him off the hook.

Walking Dead: Dead City (5 May)

Starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan, The Walking Dead: Dead City follows the popular Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) characters travelling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland. 

In season two, in the growing war for control of New York City, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined. ​ 

Poker Face – Season 2 (8 May)

Poker Face Season 2. Image: Stan
Season two of the Emmy award-winning series follows Charlie (Natasha Lyonne), who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.

Love Triangle UK (18 May)

Six singles, desperate to find love, face a dilemma – pick someone who ticks their usual boxes or choose someone who’s more what they need. The singles must select just ONE of two expertly picked options that reflect these wants and needs, based only on text conversations – without ever setting eyes on them.

American Music Awards (27 May)

Global superstar Jennifer Lopez is set to return to the American Music Awards (AMAs) as both host and performer for the highly anticipated 2025 show. With the hottest music live from Las Vegas, it promises to be a night of unforgettable performances, with Lopez bringing her signature style and magnetic presence to the stage.

Kevin Costner’s The West (28 May)

Kevin Costner's The West. Image: Stan
Executive produced and hosted by Academy Award-winner Kevin Costner, Kevin Costner’s The West: Season 1 is an eight-episode docu-series transcending the clichés and myths of the ‘Wild West’ from a myriad of perspectives that capture the spirit of opportunity, adventure and peril through the diverse, complex characters and untold stories that defined the era.

Discover more Stan streaming highlights on ScreenHub.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

