ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: new to streaming

Not Going Out – Season 13 (18 September)

Series. The anarchy of a packed family life continues amidst Italian lessons, train journeys, hospital ordeals, day trips, mysterious beepings, a coffin and plenty of own goals. Starring Lee Mack, Sally Bretton and Katy Wix.

The Larkins – Season 1 (20 September)

Series. The Darling Buds of May by HE Bates enjoys a new adaptation as we follow the adventures of the Larkin family in the Kent countryside. Starring Bradley Walsh, Joanna Scanlan and Lydia Page.

Grantchester – Season 9 (21 September)

Series. Geordie and Will return for more crime-solving in the picturesque village. Change is in the air as Will seeks new challenges and Reverend Alphy KoBaram becomes the new vicar. Starring Robson Green, Tessa Peake-Jones and Al Weaver.

Breeders – Season 3 (21 September)

Breeders. Image: ABC.

Series. The Worsley family is fractured – perhaps irreversibly. Can Paul and Ally reconcile their relationship and heal the wounds that fester with their children? An entertaining and brutally honest comedy starring Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard and Alun Armstrong.

ABC iview: recently added

Making Lachlan Murdoch: A Three-Part Special (9 September)

Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch at News Ltd in 2003. Image: News Corp/ Supplied by ABC.

Australian Story. Who is Lachlan Murdoch? And how has he been shaped by the family legacy, his rivalry with his siblings, the years at his father’s side and those spent estranged from the media empire? ​ In a three-part Australian Story special, journalist Paddy Manning sheds light on one of the media industry’s most enigmatic and least understood characters. Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub: Making Lachlan Murdoch, ABC review: a closer look at the chosen one

Grand Designs – Season 16 (12 September)

Series. It’s a new season and a new crop of people doing their best to build their dream homes, sometimes against the odds. Presented by Kevin McCloud.

Better – Season 1 (14 September)

Series. After her son’s close brush with death Detective Inspector Louise ‘Lou’ Slack has a deep secret, setting out to make amends for her misdeeds. She then realises she must betray the dangerous drug baron she’s been working for. Starring Vincent Leila Farzad, Andrew Buchan and Samuel Edward-Cook.

Vera – Season 1 (2 September)

Series. Against the backdrop of the stunning Northumberland landscape, DCI Vera Stanhope leads a team investigating series of murder mysteries. Starring Brenda Blethyn, Jon Morrison and Riley Jones.

The Strange Chores – Season 3 (6 September)

Series for children. The teenage monster hunters are back to give household chores a supernatural twist, turning ordinary life upside down and twisting the dullest parts of a kid’s life into a crazy tangle of monsters, magic and mayhem.

Becoming Frida Kahlo (7 September)

Miniseries. A deep dive into the late Mexican artist Frida Kahlo’s world, exploring the themes driving her famous works and her love affair with the famed muralist Diego Rivera. Starring Bethzabe Diaz, Luis-Martín Lozano and Juan Coronel Rivera.

Return to Paradise (8 September)

Series. Brilliantly clever Australian ex-pat DI Mackenzie Clarke leaves London under a cloud of suspicion and returns to her hometown Dolphin Cove, where her tenacity and esoteric investigation methods help her solve unsolvable murders. Starring Jeremy Lindsay Taylor, Andrea Demetriades and Anna Samson. Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub: Return to Paradise, ABC review: a cosy crime cracker in Dolphin Cove