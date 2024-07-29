ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: new to streaming

29 July

Four Corners: Canada’s Climate War

Mega-fires destroying forests, hungry polar bears invading towns, and fishing villages at risk of disappearing beneath the waves – Canada is facing climate catastrophes. This NOVA documentary takes you to the front line of this climate crisis and follows those trying to save vital ecosystems before it’s too late. It raises tough questions about the green credentials of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has built his career posing as a fighter for the planet. Can a country combat global warming when it’s one of the world’s largest producers of fossil fuels?

ABC iview: recently added

Interview With The Vampire – Season 2 (24 July)

Series. Based on Anne Rice’s iconic novel, this series follows Louis de Pointe’s epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to the journalist Daniel Molloy.

Would I Lie to You? – Season 17 (25 July)

Series. Rob Brydon hosts the seventeenth series of the award-winning comedy panel show, with Lee Mack and David Mitchell returning as the lightning-quick team captains.

Fifteen Love – Season 1 (28 July)

Series. Former tennis prodigy Justine Pearce makes a shocking allegation against her coach five years after an injury puts a stop to her career. The revelation forces everyone to reconsider what they thought they knew about their past success.

Breeders – Season 1 (16 July)

Series (2020-23). In this honest and uncompromising comedy, Paul and Ally are juggling full-time careers, ageing parents, a mortgage, upheavals in their relationship and the unenviable curveballs of parenting their young children, Luke and Ava. Starring Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard and Alun Armstrong.

Little J and Big Cuz – Season 4 (8 July)

Little J and Big Cuz are a couple of First Nations Australian kids living with their Nanna and Old Dog. There’s always something surprising going on whether it’s at school, in the backyard or beyond.

Four Corners: Sex Tourism – My Father’s Secret (8 July)

Sex work is big business in the Philippines, but with contraception often not used in the country and abortion illegal, there can be long term consequences. Men from overseas – including Australia and New Zealand – are estimated to have fathered tens of thousands of children to sex workers. Most of the children have never been acknowledged and have been raised in poverty. Now, thanks to a trailblazing Australian-led project, the children’s DNA is being used to identify their sex-tourist fathers, track them down, and demand child support.

I Was Actually There (9 July)

Series. This six-part ABC documentary series, from the team behind You Can’t Ask That, explores defining moments of our recent history through the eyes, ears and voices of those who witnessed them firsthand.

Maggie Beer’s Big Mission (9 July)

Australia’s food icon, Maggie Beer, leads an ambitious world first social experiment to transform the meals and dining experience at an aged care home.

As reviewed on ScreenHub:

It’s gorgeous watching how gently a good-natured Beer inspires Sas to step up to the challenge of motivating his kitchen staff and the dining room servers that while doing things a little differently takes time to bed in and irritates several residents along the way, it’ll make all their lives a little brighter in the long run. The most compelling stuff comes care of the residents. Asked what they miss most at mealtimes, with many having cooked at home regularly, flavour comes first. One Indian-born resident sighs at a lack of spice, particularly as taste buds dull with age (it’s why Beer counter-intuitively encourages Sas to add a dash more salt to dishes). Another misses Italian grub. They all wish there were more options. ‘It’s equal measures of goodness and pleasure,’ Beer says. Maggie Beer’s Big Mission review on ScreenHub

Sister Boniface Mysteries – Season 2 (13 July)

Sister Boniface – nun, moped rider, wine maker and part-time forensic scientist. If there’s evidence to be found, Boniface will find it, with a little help from dashing DI Sam Gillespie.