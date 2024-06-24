News

ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to new shows to stream on ABC iview from 24 to 30 June 2024 in Australia.
24 Jun 2024
Rochelle Siemienowicz
Megafauna: what killed Australia's giants ABC

Diprotodon in ‘Megafauna: what killed Australia’s giants?’ Image: ABC.

Added this week

Megafauna: What killed Australia’s Giants? (25 January)

Two-part documentary series narrated by Hugh Jackman. Australia was once home to a group of extraordinary animals known as Megafauna. These giants lived here for millions of years, but in a blink of time, they disappeared. So what became of them? Among them Thylacoleo, a marsupial lion armed with bone crushing teeth, the world’s largest land-based venomous lizard, Megalania and Procoptodon, a short-faced kangaroo that may have been too massive to hop. They are brought to life in this series with the most scientifically accurate representations ever created for TV.

Classic 100 Live Symphony Gala (Saturday, 29 June, 7.30pm)

ABC’s annual Classic 100 countdown comes to life with a spectacular highlights concert, celebrating the music that makes us feel good, performed by the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra. Hosted by ABC’s Megan Burslem and Jeremy Fernandez.

Added recently to ABC iview

Stuff the British Stole – Series 2 (17 June)

An Indian-Australian Man Dressed All In Black Sits On A Low Stone Wall. Behind Him In The Distance Stand The Pyramids, Rising Up From A Desert Landscape.
Marc Fennell visits Egypt in season two, episode two of Stuff the British Stole. Photo: ABC Television.

Eight-part documentary series. The British Empire looted thousands of artefacts that now live in museums and galleries. Marc Fennell takes you on a global adventure to unravel the true histories of how they got there.

Read: Review – Stuff the British Stole Season 2 is spot on

Monday’s Experts – Series 1

Hosted by Tony Armstrong with Catherine Murphy, Monday’s Experts is a new sports entertainment show covering all that happens both on and off the field each week.

The Art Of …

New arts and culture show with an epic mission: to answer life’s big questions through art. Hosted by Namilla Benson.

Spicks and Specks, Series 11

The old favourite musical quiz show returns for an eleventh season with brand new segments, the return of the secret song, fantastic live music, as well as all your old favourite games. with Hosts Adam Hills, Myf Warhurst and Alan Brough.

Ladies In Black – Series 1

Six-part Australian drama series set in Sydney, 1961. The women who work in Goodes ladieswear department face tumultuous lives navigating societal shifts and personal challenges amidst the fashion transformation of the sixties. Starring Debi Mazar, Miranda Otto, Claire Hughes. Jessica De Gouw and Azizi Donnelly.

Read: Ladies in Black, ABC review: stunning sartorial tension

Hard Quiz Kids – Series 1

Gold-Logie-winning comedian Tom Gleeson is bringing an all new series of his hit show Hard Quiz to the kids.

Rochelle Siemienowicz

Rochelle Siemienowicz is the ArtsHub Group's Education and Career Editor. She is a journalist for Screenhub and is a writer, film critic and cultural commentator with a PhD in Australian cinema. She was the co-host of Australia's longest-running film podcast 'Hell is for Hyphenates' and has written a memoir, Fallen, published by Affirm Press. Her second book, Double Happiness, a novel, will be published by Midnight Sun in 2024. Instagram: @Rochelle_Rochelle Twitter: @Milan2Pinsk


