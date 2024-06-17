ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

Stuff the British Stole – Series 2 (17 June)

Eight-part documentary series. The British Empire looted thousands of artefacts that now live in museums and galleries. Marc Fennell takes you on a global adventure to unravel the true histories of how they got there.

Monday’s Experts – Series 1 (starts 17 June)

Tony Armstrong and Catherine Murphy, Monday’s Experts. Image: ABC.

Hosted by Tony Armstrong with Catherine Murphy, Monday’s Experts is a new sports entertainment show covering all that happens both on and off the field each week.

The Art Of… Episode 3, Masculinity (broadcast Tues, 18 June, 9.30pm and on ABC iview)

New arts and culture show with an epic mission: to answer life’s big questions through art. In this week’s episode, join guest host Courtney Act as she travels around the country to investigate masculinity through an array of artist guests including Parkway Drive front man, Winston McCall, sculptor, Billy Bain, burlesque performer, Fez Faanana, and world-famous classicist Mary Beard.

Spicks and Specks, Series 11, Episode 3 (Sunday 23 June, 7.30pm and iview)

The old favourite musical quiz show returns for an eleventh season with brand new segments, the return of the secret song, fantastic live music, as well as all your old favourite games. with Hosts Adam Hills, Myf Warhurst and Alan Brough, who are joined in this episode by Montaigne, Nooky, Zoe Coombs-Marr and Greg Larson.

Recently added to ABC iview

Ladies In Black – Series 1 (16 June)

Six-part Australian drama series set in Sydney, 1961. The women who work in Goodes ladieswear department face tumultuous lives navigating societal shifts and personal challenges amidst the fashion transformation of the sixties. Starring Debi Mazar, Miranda Otto, Claire Hughes. Jessica De Gouw and Azizi Donnelly.

Read: Ladies in Black, ABC review: stunning sartorial tension

ABBA: Against the Odds (9 June)

Abba: Against the Odds. Image: ABC.

Documentary. The inside story of ABBA’s struggle: critical backlash, relationship break up and social change to becoming the biggest pop group of the ‘70s. Told by ABBA and those close to them.

Hard Quiz Kids – Series 1 (8 June)

Gold-Logie-winning comedian Tom Gleeson is bringing an all new series of his hit show Hard Quiz to the kids.