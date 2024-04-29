ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

New to streaming this week

This is Going to be Big (30 April)

Two-part documentary. A humorous and heart-warming coming-of-age story unfolds as teenagers living with disabilities share their dreams, desires and confront challenges while preparing for their high school musical.

This is Going to be Big. Image: ABC.

Creative Types With Virginia Trioli, Episode 4 (30 April)

Award winning filmmaker, Kaytetye man, Warwick Thornton has three people warring inside him: director, writer, cinematographer but one must always win. In the searing beauty of Alice Springs, we witness the struggles.

Recently added

After the Party (28 April)

NZ drama series. Penny (Robyn Malcolm) loses everything when she accuses her husband of a sex crime against her daughter’s teenage friend and no one believes her.

Read: After the Party, ABC review: a sharply observed, smartly told NZ drama

The Luminaries (28 April)

An intricately woven, suspenseful tale of love, murder, magic and revenge set on the wild West Coast of New Zealand’s South Island at the height of the 1860s gold rush – based on the Man Booker Prize-winning novel. Starring Eve Hewson, Eva Green and Himesh Patel.

Martin Clunes Islands of Australia (25 April)

Martin Clunes is on a quest to discover the islands of Australia. There are more than 8000 to choose from and in this three-part series Martin visits 16 of the best that express the diversity, the history and the challenges of life.

Silent Witness – Season 26 (26 April)

The award-winning crime drama follows pathologist Dr Nikki Alexander and her dedicated team help the police solve a slew of mystifying murders.

Father Brown – Season 10 (27 April)

The charming Father Brown returns to solve more mysteries in the sleepy Cotswold village of Kembleford.