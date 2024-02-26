ABC iview: new shows streaming March 2024

Your guide to the best new shows and films streaming on ABC iview for free this month.

1 March

Pride

This 2014 British film tells the incredible true story of the unlikely alliance between a striking Welsh mining community and a group of gay and lesbian activists in Eighties Britain. Starring Bill Nighy, Imelda Staunton and Dominic West.

2 March

Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras 2024

Drag icon Courtney Act and ABCQueer’s Mon Schafter are on the hosting desk, joined throughout the broadcast by chart-topper G Flip and award-winning actor Remy Hii. Meanwhile, on Oxford Street, we’ll see and hear from comedian Mel Buttle, ABC NEWS presenter Jeremy Fernandez and TikTok creator Louis Hanson.

3 March

Compass

Compass. Image: ABC.

The return of the news and current affairs program that ‘explores the Australian soul – our beliefs, our ethical dilemmas and the changing face of our spirituality’, with new host Indira Naidoo.

9 March

Life After Life – Season 1 (FTA premiere & Binge)

The story of Ursula Todd, a woman in the first half of the 20th century, who experiences an endless cycle of birth, death and rebirth.

11 March

Fizzy and Suds

Animated children’s series. Whether it’s trucks, planes, alpacas or even sushi, Fizzy and younger sibling Suds become obsessed with what they’ve just discovered and want to know all sorts of things about it.

15 March

Happy Valley – Season 3 (FTA premiere & Binge)

Sally Wainwright’s multi-award winning police drama returns for its final series. Starring Sarah Lancashire and James Norton.

27 March

Melbourne International Comedy Festival

The ABC partners again with the Melbourne International Comedy Festival to deliver the two biggest nights on the Australian comedy calendar: The Gala, proudly supporting Oxfam and the Opening Night Comedy Allstars Supershow.

31 March

Antiques Roadshow – Season 45

Fiona Bruce and the Roadshow team visit more of Britain’s most sumptuous and unusual locations, inviting the public to bring their antiques for examination and share stories of how they came to own them.