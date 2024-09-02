ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: new to streaming

Vera – Season 1 (2 September)

Series. Against the backdrop of the stunning Northumberland landscape, DCI Vera Stanhope leads a team investigating series of murder mysteries. Starring Brenda Blethyn, Jon Morrison and Riley Jones.

The Strange Chores – Season 3 (6 September)

Series for children. The teenage monster hunters are back to give household chores a supernatural twist, turning ordinary life upside down and twisting the dullest parts of a kid’s life into a crazy tangle of monsters, magic and mayhem.

Becoming Frida Kahlo (7 September)

Miniseries. A deep dive into the late Mexican artist Frida Kahlo’s world, exploring the themes driving her famous works and her love affair with the famed muralist Diego Rivera. Starring Bethzabe Diaz, Luis-Martín Lozano and Juan Coronel Rivera.

Return to Paradise (8 September)

Series. Brilliantly clever Australian ex-pat DI Mackenzie Clarke leaves London under a cloud of suspicion and returns to her hometown Dolphin Cove, where her tenacity and esoteric investigation methods help her solve unsolvable murders. Starring Jeremy Lindsay Taylor, Andrea Demetriades and Anna Samson. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub:

Based on the Death in Paradise franchise, Return to Paradise is a spinoff that relocates the mystery and murder of the original show to Australia’s coastal landscape, with a new cast of Australian characters to boot.

Unforgotten – Season 5 (8 September)

Series. Human remains are discovered in a newly renovated period property in west London. But is this a murder dating back to the 1930’s or has the body been disposed of in more recent times? Starring Jeremy Lindsay Taylor, Andrea Demetriades and Anna Samson.

ABC iview: recently added

Four Corners: The Big War (26 August)

With the Middle East on the brink of war, Four Corners travels to Iran, Lebanon and Israel to investigate why a new regional war is looming. Global Affairs Editor John Lyons and the Four Corners team gain rare access to Iran. There they witness the fault lines of a repressive regime, and how its power extends through proxy groups in the region – Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis.

Australian Story: Michelle Brasier (26 August)

Michelle Brasier. Image supplied by ABC .

This new episode of Australian Story on ABC will focus on comedian Michelle Brasier, who you may know from her appearances on Aunty Donna. Having recently toured the world with her acclaimed stage show Average Bear, an intimate and comical insight into her life, Brasier has embraced the uncomfortable idea that she may die young due to her family’s history of cancer deaths. Interviewed by Leigh Sales.

Van der Valk – Season 4 (30 August)

Van der Valk, an unapologetic Dutch detective, takes on criminal cases in Amsterdam, solving mysteries with astute observation and his natural street smarts.

Gardening Australia (30 August)

Gardening Australia. Image: ABC iview.

Back after their winter break, Costa and the Gardening Australia team return with more beautiful gardens, inspiring plant-lovers, and practical information.

Flashpoint: A matter of conscience or an act of betrayal? (19 August)

In this episode of Australian Story, former Labor senator Fatima Payman reveals why she voted against her party and the fallout that followed, both at home and in the capital. Presented by Leigh Sales.