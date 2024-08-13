Return to Paradise, ABC – what we know so far

What is Return to Paradise about?

Based on the Death in Paradise franchise (which you can stream on BritBox), Return to Paradise is a spinoff that relocates the mystery and murder of the original show to Australia’s coastal landscape, with a new cast of Australian characters to boot.

Here’s the official synopsis:

‘Detective Mackenzie Clarke is forced to leave London under a cloud of suspicion and return back to the last place she ever wanted to be, her hometown of Dolphin Cove, Australia. Having fled the town six years ago, infamously leaving her ex- fiancée Glenn at the altar, Mackenzie is not welcome back. But with no other job options and a compulsion for solving mysteries, a reluctant Mackenzie joins the team at Dolphin Cove Police Station.’

Who stars in Return to Paradise?

Anna Samson, Lloyd Griffith, Catherine McClements and Tai Hara.

Is there a trailer for Return to Paradise?

Yep – and you can watch it below:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Who created Return to Paradise?

Robert Thorogood, James Hall and Peter Mattessi.

What’s the country of origin?

Australia and the United Kingdom.

Where was Return to Paradise filmed?

Australia.

How many episodes in this season?

Six episodes.

What’s the production company?

ABC and BBC One.

Who are the producers and executive producers behind Return to Paradise?

The producer is Di Haddon, with Peter Mattessi, James Hall and Robert Thorogood executive producing.

Where and when can I watch Return to Paradise?

Return to Paradise premieres on ABC and ABC iview on 8 September 2024.