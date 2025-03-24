ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: new this week

Four corners: Truth/Yoorrook (24 March)

The Yoorrook Justice Commission is making history as Australia’s first formal truth-telling inquiry, shedding light on a violent past long buried in the nation’s consciousness.

Bridget Brennan, with the ABC’s Indigenous Affairs Team in collaboration with Four Corners, has been documenting the powerful testimonies presented to the groundbreaking commission in Victoria, which expose the deep and ongoing impact of massacres and human rights abuses which began when Australia was colonised.

Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2025 (26 March)

Recorded at the Palais Theatre, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival presents two of the most anticipated nights on the comedy calendar; The Gala hosted by Mel Buttle and The Allstars Supershow hosted by Michael Hing.

Grand Designs UK: 25 Years and Counting (27 March)

Special/ This one-off special celebrates 25 years of the nation’s favourite homebuilding program as Kevin McCloud looks back at the most incredible projects Grand Designs has followed – the triumphs, the disasters and the most iconic moments.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses (29 March)

Hosted by Academy Award-winning actress Dame Helen Mirren, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses celebrates the 20th anniversary of the film showcasing ultimate fan glory on a never-before-seen scale.

Father Brown Season 11 (29 March)

Series. The charismatic crime-fighting priest returns to solve more mysteries in the beautiful English countryside. Based on the character created by GK Chesterton.

Vera Season 13 (29 March)

Vera. Image: ABC iview.

Series. DCI Vera Stanhope uncovers lies, betrayals and deadly secrets as the brilliant and unorthodox detective investigating mysterious crimes only she can solve.

Badjelly Season 1 (30 March)

Series. When siblings Tim and Rose enter the nearby woods in search of their beloved cow Lucy, they must team up with a weird and wonderful team of forest-folk to confront a malevolent force terrorising the valley, known as Badjelly.

Compass (30 March)

Compass explores the Australian soul – our beliefs, our ethical dilemmas and the changing face of our spirituality, with host, popular journalist and broadcaster, Indira Naidoo.

ABC iview: recently added

Four Corners: Betrayal of Trust (17 March)

This one-hour special reveals the deep failures and systemic issues plaguing Australia’s childcare sector. With nearly 1.5 million children enrolled in childcare across the country, parents trust that their children will be safe and cared for.

And while the glossy brochures and marketing paint a rosy picture, the reality of the system is far darker, and families are paying the price. Reporter Adele Ferguson uncovers shocking cases of child abuse, neglect, and injury, highlighting critical gaps in childcare safety and accountability.

Pokemon Season 10 (17 March)

Series. Explore the world of Pokémon with Ash Ketchum and his partner Pikachu as they make new friends, meet powerful Pokémon, and aim for Ash’s ultimate goal: becoming a Pokémon Master!

Shark With Steve Backshall Season 1 (18 March)

Shark with Steve Backshall. Image: BBC/ ABC iview.

Series. Steve Backshall reveals that sharks are marvels not monsters. Diving in the three largest oceans, he encounters a dazzling diversity of sharks, uncovers their secret lives and the threats they face in our rapidly changing world.

Breeders Season 4 (18 March)

Breeders. Image: ABC iview.

Series. This season of Breeders brings the biggest parenting challenge that Paul and Ally have ever faced, as 18-year-old Luke (Oscar Kennedy) drops a bombshell at Christmas dinner that will change everyone’s lives forever. Watch the trailer.

Secrets of the Zoo Season 3 (20 March)

Series. Secrets of the Zoo gives unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to one of the nations largest and most popular zoos. Watch the dramatic, heartwarming and often hilarious stories of the animals and animal lovers alike.

Darby and Joan Season 2 (16 March)

Darby & Joan. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Jack and Joan head out on the road in a quest to clear his name, but as they search for the truth about Jack’s past, mysteries await around every bend for them to solve in this sunny Australian crime series. Starring Bryan Brown and Great Scacchi.