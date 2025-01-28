ABC iview: best new shows streaming February 2025

ABC iview: new in February

2 Feb

The Newsreader – Season 3

Series. It’s 1989. After achieving their dreams, Dale reigns as ‘King of News’ and Helen’s fearless reporting earns her acclaim. But when a cynical network move pits the former lovers against each other, their bond will be tested like never before. Watch the trailer.

Muster Dogs: Collies and Kelpies

Muster Dogs: Collies and Kelpies. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Muster Dogs sets a new twist in the experiment to see who will be crowned Champion Muster Dog. This time both Collies and Kelpies are put to the test to see which breed comes out on top.

Love Me – Season 2

Love Me – Season 2. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Glen, Clara and Aaron Mathieson have picked up the pieces of their complex lives following Christine’s death and are each grappling with a new reality that poses the challenging question – is love enough?

3 Feb

Mozart: Rise of a Genius

Series. This three-part series explores the fascinating, tragically short life of Mozart like never before, weaving together insightful interviews, sumptuous dramatic reconstruction and dazzling live orchestral performance.

Play School: Growing Strong

Special. Join Miah, Teo, Leah and their friends for the Growing Strong show. This special episode explores the things that help us grow strong and feel safe and happy in our own bodies.

8 Feb

Monty Don’s Spanish Gardens – Season 1

Series. Monty visits spectacular gardens in the Central region of Spain from its important historic Imperial Palaces to modern designs adapted to the challenges of climate change.

13 Feb

Sue Perkins’ Big Adventure: Paris to Istanbul

Series. Join comedian and presenter Sue Perkins on an adventure from Paris to Istanbul, following the original route of the famous Orient-Express.

15 Feb

Death in Paradise – Season 13

Series. Join DI Neville Parker and his team as they solve intriguing crimes on idyllic Saint Marie. With new and returning faces and a surprising enemy, this season is filled with twists and turns.

18 Feb

The Role of a Lifetime

The Role of a Lifetime. Image: ABC iview.

Series. A series about how to parent in the rapidly changing world using a Sitcom family to play out parenting challenges which are then explored in the real world. Hosted by television and radio favourite Amanda Keller,and starring Kate Ritchieand Nazeem Hussain.

Double Parked – Season 2

24 Feb

Play School: Mighty Machines

Beep Beep! Mighty Machines are everywhere on Play School! Put on your hard hat and grab your high vis vest, it’s time to explore machines that move, float, fly, dig, mix, clean or build!

28 Feb

Under the Vines – Season 3

Under the Vines – Season 3. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Rebecca Gibney and Charles Edwards star as two city slickers who inherit a failing vineyard in rural New Zealand … the only problems are that neither of them has ever done a hard day’s work – and they despise one another.

Vera – Season 12

DCI Vera Stanhope leads her diligent team of detectives as they investigate some complex and murderous crimes. Inspired by the best-selling novels and characters created by acclaimed crime writer Ann Cleeves.