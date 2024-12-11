ABC iview: new shows streaming January 2025

ABC iview: January streaming

Tiddler

Special. The new animated special based on the book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler (The Gruffalo).

Gardening Australia Junior – Season 2

A new cast of kids are pulling on their gloves, grabbing their spades and getting set to explore all things gardening alongside hosts Costa Georgiadis, Clarence Slockee, Hannah Moloney, Tammy Huynh and Millie Ross.

Changing Ends – Season 2

The Carrs are back. Northampton, 1987 is shaping up to be the biggest year in Cobblers history, but can it live up to the hype for Nothampton’s favourite son, Alan Carr. Watch the trailer.

Until I Kill You

This true crime drama shows how Delia Balmer survived a series of violent attacks by boyfriend John Sweeney, to pursue a traumatic journey to justice.

3 Jan

Monty Don’s Spanish Gardens

Monty Don takes viewers on a three-part journey across Spain, covering more than 4000 kilometres to visit some of the country’s most interesting gardens, community projects and parks to get under the skin of the country.

The Split: Barcelona

The Split: Barcelona. Image: ABC iview.

Special. Family lawyer Hannah Defoe and her family are reunited to attend the wedding of Hannah’s daughter Liv and fiance Gael at a magnificent vineyard nestled in the Catalan countryside. Starring Fiona Button, Romina Coocca and Dariam Coco.

4 Jan

Beyond Paradise

Series. What really happens after happily ever after? A new adventure awaits as DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and his fiancée Martha (Sally Breton) leave London for her hometown of Shipton Abbott, situated near the beautiful Devon coast. Starring Chris Marshall, Sally Bretton and Zahra Ahmadi.

7 Jan

Dr Karl’s How Things Work

Series. Follow Dr Karl as he travels across Australia, stepping behind factory doors to see how some of Australia’s best loved products are made. He’ll uncover their inner workings… and meet the people who keep them going.

Eat the Invaders

Series. Over six episodes, host Tony Armstrong – with the help of scientists, land carers, Kirsha Kaechele and Mona Head Chef Vince Trim – will attempt to turn our unwanted ecological trash into desirable culinary gold, in a provocative attempt to Eat the Invaders.

9 Jan

Back Roads – Season 11

Back Roads. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Take a road less travelled to the small towns and communities that make Australia special. Join Heather Ewart and guest presenters as they discover remarkable stories and inspiring people you’ll never forget.

12 Jan

Miriam Margolyes in New Zealand

Series. Determined to overcome her ignorance and prepare for a new film role in New Zealand, Miriam embarks on a road trip across the North and South islands to find out what it means to be a Kiwi today and to understand how different it is from being an Aussie.

20 Jan

Kangaroo Beach – Season 3

Series. Get ready for more sun-soaked fun in Season 3 of Kangaroo Beach. Pounce, Gemma, Neville, and Frizzy are back for another high-energy summer, training as junior lifeguard cadets.

Hear Me Out, Australia Day

A new ABC Indigenous original format, Hear Me Out puts Indigenous people front and centre on topics that affect them. The inaugural episode will tackle the often-contentious discussion surrounding Australia Day.

24 Jan

Silent Witness – Season 27

Silent Witness. Image: ABC iview.

Forensic pathologists face personal and professional challenges in a moody, tense thriller that moves from the crime scene to the lab.

26 Jan

Australia Day Live 2025

Set against the iconic Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge, Australia Day Live is an unmissable celebration of music, lights and dazzling fireworks to entertain the nation.

29 Jan

Hard Quiz – Season 10

Australia’s favourite acid-tongued know-it-all, Tom Gleeson returns with a new collection of experts, buffs, aficionados, and nuts to put through the Hard Quiz ringer.

Optics

Series. A death at PR firm Fritz & Randell sees Ian Randall, the fortysomething heir-apparent, pushed aside & the reins handed to two younger female employees, Greta Goldman & Nicole Kidman. But have these women been set up to fail?