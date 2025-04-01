ABC iview: best new shows streaming April 2025

ABC iview: new in April

Creative Types with Virginia Trioli Season 2 (1 April)

Creative Types with Virginia Trioli. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Virginia Trioli is back with a new season, travelling the country and being invited into the very heart of the creative process of some of our most distinctive and prolific artists and performers. Watch the trailer.

Restoration Australia Season 7 (3 April)

Series. Breathing new life into heritage houses, grand or humble, is a testing, bittersweet adventure that engages and inspires architecture expert Anthony Burke in this brand-new series of Restoration Australia.

Good Game Spawn Squad Season 3 (4 April)

Series. Series 3 is here, featuring regular members Charlie, Sueann, Amelie, and Ana plus new gamers George, Eden, twins Harry and Mason, and brothers Jack and Oscar. As always, Gem and Harry are back behind the desk, getting schooled once again by the incredible Spawn Squad crew.

Dinosaurs of the Frozen Continent Season 1 (5 April)

Series. A lost prehistoric world of Antarctica is brought back to life through state-of-the art CGI. Take a 300-million-year journey of discovery, through a new expedition to the ice continent to understand how dinosaurs and great forests once thrived here.

Gavin and Stacey Season 1 (7 April)

Series. Gavin is an ordinary boy from England; Stacey is an ordinary girl from Wales. They speak every day on the phone at work, and yet they’ve never met … until now. Sob Brydon and Alison Steadman join a cast of relative newcomers in this contemporary comedy about young romance and two people who refuse to let the miles between them stand in the way of true love.

Sherwood Season 2 (11 April)

Sherwood Season 2. Image: BBC. Streaming on ABC iview.

Series. Two years on from the events of the first series, a senseless murder threatens to reignite the historic turf wars that plagued Nottingham of old and unearth more secrets.

Louis Theroux: America’s Medicated Kids (13 April)

Documentary. An increasing number of children are being diagnosed with all sorts of psychiatric disorders. Louis Theroux visits the University of Pittsburgh Psychiatric clinic to find out how easy it is to distinguish between a distinctive personality, and a diagnosable condition.

Fresh Blood: Westerners (16 April)

Fresh Blood: Westerners. Image: ABC iview.

Creatively blocked painter Jackie Ly is launched into the ethnically dubious world of arts panels. Can she keep her integrity, save the arts industry, and end racism?

Abbott Elementary Season 2 (16 April)

Big Boys Season 3 (18 April)

Series. The third and final chapter of debut-hit comedy Big Boys. This last year follows Jack, his family and the Blue Shed gang through their third year at Brent Uni, dealing with dissertations, big decisions, and dating disasters, as our gang of misfits grapple with the reality that post-uni life is coming.

Bluey’s Big Play (20 April)

Bluey’s Big Play. Image: ABC iview.

Special. This televised production will transport audiences to experience the magic of the worldwide hit theatre adaptation of Bluey. With an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, the theatrical production features brilliantly crafted puppets and the voices that audiences will know and love from the award-winning TV series, including Melanie Zanetti and Dave McCormack.

Culture by Design (20 April)

Embark on a cultural odyssey across Asia with Anthony Burke and meet the region’s most compelling creatives who are shaping the future of design in exciting new ABC series Culture by Design.

The Cleaner Season 2 (22 April)

The Cleaner Season 2. Image: BBC. Streaming on ABC iview.

Wicky is a crime scene cleaner. When the detectives are done, he moves in, armed with his bleach and scrubbing brushes. His job brings him into contact with the strangest people: those who knew the victims, and sometimes even the killers themselves. But because he’s a chatty man, he tends to gossip rather more than he cleans.

Space Nova Season 2 (24 April)

Vera Season 14 (26 April)

Series. Brenda Blethyn makes an emotional return for the fourteenth and final series of Vera. Told across two epic films, the stories combine murderous intrigue with heart and soul in Vera’s personal journey.

In this final series, the personal and professional collide like never before when the sudden prospect of promotion confronts Vera with a life-affecting change.

Vera, Farewell Pet (27 April)

Documentary. Brenda Blethyn reflects on her time as Vera and talks about the camaraderie and joy of working on the show. With interviews from key cast members – David Leon (DS Joe Ashworth), Jon Morrison (DC Kenny Lockhart), the directors, crew, and author Ann Cleeves, Vera’s creator.

This film celebrates VERA’s remarkable legacy and gives fans a chance to say ‘farewell, pet’ to one of TV’s most beloved detectives.