Four Points Film Project: tips for your first 48 Hour Film Project

The 48 Hour Film Project comes around every year, putting emerging and established filmmakers to the test. Can a film made in under two days, and told in just seven minutes, really be a good film? That’s up to you and your team.

This weekend is the official Four Points Film Project, another branch of the 48 Hour Film Project which takes place online, and thus is open to entrants from any country. It also gives you a little bit more time – almost a whole extra day – to complete your film.

I competed in the 48 Hour Film Project in 2016, an exhilarating and eye-opening experience to exactly how much goes on behind the scenes of a short film. I encourage anyone with an interest in film production to give it a go!

The details:

The Four Points Film Project (4PFP) will occur worldwide the weekend of November 11–14, 2022.

The competition period begins Friday, 11 November at 7pm and ends on Monday, November 14 at midnight. All times are referenced to each participant’s local time zone. This is the Official Time Period.

The participating group or team must complete its film/video work in time to upload to cinema48.com no later than 11:59pm on Monday, 16 November. Paperwork must be uploaded no later than noon on Tuesday, 17 November.

All submitted films will be placed online in screening groups and be eligible for Audience Choice. There will be two rounds of Audience Choice voting, with the winners from the first round competing against each other for the title of Audience Choice for the entire Four Points Film Project.

Once the project time starts, your challenge begins by drawing two genres from a hat. You can choose to pick one, or to combine them both. You’ll also have a character and a prop that are required to appear in the film.

For all the event terms and conditions, head to the 48 Hour Film Project website. Stay here if you’d like some tips on how to nail it!

1. Assemble your team

You have two choices: join a pre-existing team, or form your own. Either way, you can start by hitting up friends and family, or searching local Facebook groups for film crew, editors, writers and actors. You will need, at the very least:

Writer

Director

Actor(s)

Editor

Producer

Camera op

Sound op

Lighting op

Runner

However, a smaller team can take on multiple roles per person. Writers need only be available for the scripting period, which should be one of the first things you do. They can then double as actors, camera ops, editors, whatever!

Once you’ve got a team, decide on your HQ. Where are you going to have breaks/write the script/edit the film? Think about places that have good locations nearby, and maybe have a few backup options in case your genre is something really out-there.

Assign two roles before any others: driver and runner. The driver will transport actors and crew to and from the locations you want to shoot at (remember, filming private buildings is no allowed), and the runner will keep everyone hydrated and alive by making sure snacks and drinks are on hand at all times.

2. Register and learn

Probably the most important step is to officially register your team on the website. That means you’re in with a chance of winning already! Then you can start watching previous entries and learning from them. You’ll also get helpful notifications about when the event begins and concludes.

3. Write and storyboard

Once you have your genre, the clock is ticking. You should start brainstorming ideas with the team for a maximum of one to two hours. Once you have something, start writing!

While you’re at the script stage, you should also do some rough-sketch storyboards so that your camera op knows what they need to captures.

And in both writing and storyboarding, stay away from the epic and the elaborate! I guarantee their won’t be enough time to make your magnum opus, so just stick to the small stuff. Character-driven stories are best.

4. Get generic shots done early

While all that’s happening, send your camera op and sound op out to get some generic shots/room tone and atmospheric sounds as early as possible. I’m talking wide shots of empty rooms, building entrances, and whatever the local nature park has to offer. You can gather a bunch of establishing shots and transition shots without necessarily knowing what the story is yet, and they will help SO MUCH in the edit.

Got a drone? Get some sweet birds-eye-view shots. Only got a smartphone? Great, keep it to a human POV and make that portability your advantage. You can capture some great shaky-cam POV running shots with a phone!

5. Edit as you go

Editing is crucial as it takes all the loose ends created by the writers and director and assembles it into something visually and sonically coherent. DO NOT underestimate it, and DO NOT leave it to the last minute.

Make sure you have a reliable computer that can accept the shoot files in their original format. A laptop is best so you can take it wherever you go. Get your editor to write up titles and credits in their software of choice ASAP. Writing out names takes forever, so doing it first means not worrying about it later.

Start loading footage as soon as it is available and begin cutting to the script. You should do it almost like a relay where you shoot a few things, hand in the footage, shoot a few more things, hand in the footage, etc etc. Remember your time limit is seven minutes, so be ruthless with cutting. And don’t let the director go all Stanley Kubrick on you. It’s a maximum time limit, not a minimum. Sometimes a good story is a quick one.

And please: BACK. YOUR FILM. UP. One save location isn’t enough.

6. Document the fun

If, and only if, you have someone free, that person can set up an Instagram or Twitter to document the process as you go. It’s a great way to ensure you have happy memories to look back on, which can easily be forgotten when under the pump of a 2-3 day film production!

The Four Points Film Project begins this weekend. To register, watch previous entries, and read about other people’s experiences, head to the 48 Hour Film Project website.