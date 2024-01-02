What’s new to streaming this week on Stan, Netflix, ABC iview, Prime, BritBox and more

ABC iview

Best Interests (1 Jan)

A family faces a choice no parent wants to make. When your child is desperately ill, who decides what happens next? Heartbreaking drama with Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen.

Changing Ends – Season 1 (1 Jan)

A comedy sitcom based on British comedian Alan Carr’s life in Northampton in the 1980s growing up as the son of a fourth division football manager.

Planet Lulin – Season 1 (1 Jan)

Planet Lulin. Image: ABC.

Lulin wasn’t expecting to get alien powers or have intergalactic invaders crash the school science comp, but hey, grade six always has a few surprises.

McCartney 321 (1 Jan)

Paul McCartney sits down for a rare, in-depth, one on one with legendary producer Rick Rubin to discuss his groundbreaking work with The Beatles, the emblematic 70s arena rock of Wings and his 50 years and counting as a solo artist.

A Symphonic Odyssey With Professor Brian Cox (2 Jan)

Explore the universe with Professor Brian Cox and the Sydney Symphony as science and music combine at the Sydney Opera House.

Grand Designs Transformations – Season 1 (4 Jan)

Remarkable stories, gripping drama, tips and takeaways and beautiful reveals, Grand Designs Transformations is an inspiring series that reflects the best of contemporary Australian design.

Martin Clunes: Islands of the Pacific (4 Jan)

The second part of Martin Clunes’ Pacific adventure, meeting people and getting to know about their lives, cultures and stories.

DocPlay

Bromley: Light After Dark (1 Jan)

A profile of Australian painter David Bromley and his wife Yuge, and a rousing exploration of life, love and creativity.

Read: Artist David Bromley on mental health, Bromley: Light After Dark documentary

Netflix

The Brothers Sun (4 Jan)

When a mysterious enemy targets his family, a Taipei triad member heads to Los Angeles to protect his strong-willed mother and oblivious younger brother. Stars Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien, Sam Song Li.

Society of the Snow (5 Jan)

In 1972, a Uruguayan flight crashed in the remote heart of the Andes, forcing survivors to become each other’s best hope. A film by J.A. Bayona.

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 (5 Jan)

Gyeongseong, 1945. In Seoul’s grim era under colonial rule, an entrepreneur and a sleuth fight for survival and face a monster born out of human greed.

Good Grief (Netflix)

An artist grieving the loss of his beloved writer husband takes his two best friends on a trip to Paris, where they unpack messy secrets and hard truths. Stars Daniel Levy, Ruth Negga, Luke Evans, Himesh Pate.

Binge

Taskmaster UK New Year Special 2024 (3 Jan)

Dragons’ Den star and businesswoman Deborah Meaden, musician Kojey Radical, BAFTA-winning actor Lenny Rush, naturalist and explorer Steve Backshall, and television and radio presenter Zoe Ball put themselves in the hot seat, as Taskmaster Greg Davies and his assistant Alex Horne set them copious ridiculous challenges in this must-see one-off special.

SBS On Demand

Dark Side of the 2000s (2 Jan)

The Noughties catapulted us into the digital era and stripped our innocence away. Dark Side of the 2000s delves into the decade’s untold histories, revealing dark secrets and personal insights from the people who witnessed it all firsthand.

SurrealEstate – Season 2 (4 Jan)

This ‘ghoul-of-the-week’ comedy drama revolves around a real estate agency specialising in the niche market of selling haunted properties. Starring Schitt’s Creek alumni Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy, the firm employs ‘a scientist, a gay priest and a sarcastic young woman with nose piercings’ to help investigate and clear their client’s homes from any unwanted supernatural guests.

2024 Dakar Rally (6 Jan)

Stream the best action from 6 January in a special 2024 Dakar Rally hub at SBS On Demand.

Prime

James May: Our Man in India (5 Jan)

May takes on a 3,000 mile coast-to-coast epic across India, from the Arabian Sea to the Bay of Bengal.

BritBox

Love Sarah (5 Jan)

In this film starring Celia Imrie, a young woman wants to open a bakery in Notting Hill, London, with a little help from her friends and relatives.

Disney+

Ishura – Season 1 (3 Jan)

New anime series set in a world with a (deceased) Demon King and the demigods who have inherited the world.

Stan

The Tourist – Season 2 (2 Jan)

The Tourist Season 2. Image: Stan.

As Helen and Elliot attempt to uncover the secrets of Elliot’s past, they are soon dragged into a longstanding family feud where they face the dangerous consequences of his past actions. ​

Read: The Tourist Season 2, Stan review: a riveting return