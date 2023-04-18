News

 > Television > Streaming > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Totally Completely Fine on Stan: living on the edge

Dark themes mean the drama outweighs the comedy in this new dramedy with Jojo Rabbit star Thomasin McKenzie.
19 Apr 2023
Anthony Morris

Streaming

Thomasin McKenzie in Totally Completely Fine. Image: Stan.

Share Icon

Content warning: this article discusses suicide.

Vivian Cunningham (Thomasin McKenzie) has enough on her plate without living next door to a suicide hot spot. When we meet her, she’s one toe twitch away from electrocuting herself in the bathtub; whether it’s because of her crappy share house, her precarious financial situation, the fact she burnt down her brother’s food truck, or some deep-seated guilt from her childhood, that’s still way too many reasons.

It’s only a call from her other brother Hendrix (Brandon McCelland) telling her their much-loved grandfather has died that brings her back from the edge … and then puts her on another one, as it turns out gramps has left her his cliffside house. Brother John (Rowan Witt) – he of the torched food truck – is not happy, while Hendrix is too distraught (possibly thanks to an ill-timed diet) to make a fuss. Or at least, a different kind of fuss: he’s clearly the emotional one of the trio.

Vivian’s plan is to sell the place, give John his share of the proceeds, and go back to messing up her life. But there’s a catch, and it’s a big one: the house’s back yard is the quickest route to a popular clifftop spot for those looking to throw themselves off.

Her grandfather had a secret part-time job talking the despairing and despondent down. The one-two punch of psychiatrist neighbour Dane (Devon Terrell) and potentially suicidal runaway bride Amy (Contessa Treffone) make it very clear that if she’s not careful, Vivian will also inherit his life-saving duties – and just maybe change her own life in the process.

Prevention

There have been times in the past when you could make jokes around the subject of suicide. Now is not one of those times. Series creator Gretel Vella and her team are aware of this, and Totally Completely Fine treats suicide 100% seriously 100% of the time: beyond the warning at the start of each episode, it’s a series where at one stage the phone numbers – voice and text – for Lifeline are held up on signs by the characters.

Read: What to watch in April: new to streaming, cinemas and film festivals near you

Early in the second episode we get, via an information session given by Dane, a lot of useful facts about suicide prevention. Did you know the usual time taken between deciding to try suicide and the act is five minutes? And that a person who has decided to attempt suicide is usually operating at the cognitive level of an eight-year-old? Now you do, and if you watch Totally Completely Fine you’ll learn a lot more.

Which is a pretty serious burden for a series that otherwise could easily have developed into something of a workplace comedy. Only the workplace is Vivian’s backyard, and her job is dealing with her two struggling brothers, Amy’s quirky nature (once Vivian brings her off the edge, she moves in, claiming her spirit animal – a brolga – has led her here), some offbeat neighbours and a steady stream of potential jumpers.

Read: Aunty Donna’s Coffee Café review: robust comical flavour

Vivian has a few rough edges herself. She’s quick to anger and to push people away, and a traumatic past (gradually revealed in snippets of flash backs) has her wracked with guilt and self-loathing, vividly embodied through McKenzie’s excellent performance. But everyone here has their own exhausting traits: Amy is painfully bubbly, John is clearly on the verge of a stress-related breakdown, and Hendricks is constantly bursting into tears. It’s a series about people healing, so they start out brittle and broken.

Emotional journeys

Totally Completely Fine is a series that’s constantly developing over the course of its six episodes. It takes a little while to get everything into place, but once the main cast are on stage the series briskly tracks their emotional journeys, moving from a fairly abrasive and unsettled beginning through to a more stable, almost sitcom-esque set-up and beyond as the characters continue to develop – or regress – in ways that cause new forms of friction.

The result requires a bit more of a commitment than you might initially expect. As dramedies go, it’s closer to a drama with some quirky moments than a comedy with a serious side. It’s about a group of characters who are all on edge, emotionally and physically, and Vivian is just as damaged and fragile as everyone else.

On the other hand, the house she inherits is amazing. Just put up a serious fence in the back yard to block off the cliff and enjoy the million dollar views!

Totally Completely Fine premieres on Stan on 20 April.

Lifeline Australia offers 24/7 confidential crisis support on 131114 and online.

Anthony Morris

Anthony Morris is a freelance film and television writer. He’s been a regular contributor to The Big Issue, Empire Magazine, Junkee, Broadsheet, The Wheeler Centre and Forte Magazine, where he’s currently the film editor. Other publications he’s contributed to include Vice, The Vine, Kill Your Darlings (where he was their online film columnist), The Lifted Brow, Urban Walkabout and Spook Magazine. He’s the co-author of hit romantic comedy novel The Hot Guy, and he’s also written some short stories he’d rather you didn’t mention. You can follow him on Twitter @morrbeat and read some of his reviews on the blog It’s Better in the Dark.

Related News

Features Free To Air Reviews Streaming Television
More
Features

Mrs. Davis on Binge – defy the AI / nun with a gun

Mrs. Davis is a genre-defying show that pits a nun against an all-powerful AI called Mrs. Davis. Mark us down…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Features

Barry: how to watch the final season (if you haven't seen the others)

Bill Hader's HBO drama Barry is finally coming to an end – so allow us to catch you up on…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Features

Dead Ringers: twice the Weisz, double the intrigue

Rachel Weisz plays twin surgeons Beverly and Elliot Mantle in this series adaptation of 1988's Dead Ringers.

ScreenHub staff
Reviews

Aunty Donna's Coffee Café review: locally sourced sketches with robust comical flavour

Aunty Donna's Coffee Cafe is their first ABC-commissioned narrative comedy series, and as our local answer to Monty Python it…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Features

What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Binge, Disney+, Prime, Apple TV+ and more

Barry is back, Rachel Weisz is playing twins, Chris Evans is getting Ghosted, and a new Stan original with Thomasin…

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login