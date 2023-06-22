NFSA Player launches with 17 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander titles

As the National Film and Sound Archive (NFSA) launches its first ever on-demand platform, ScreenHub spoke with Patrick McIntyre, NFSA CEO, and Gillian Moody, Senior Manager, Indigenous Connections, NFSA, to get some more information.

Hi both. Can you tell us a little about the new on-demand platform the NFSA is launching?

McIntyre: People are perennially fascinated by the past, and in the 21st century, mobile on demand media has emerged as the predominant cultural experience platform. So it makes total sense for the NFSA to share more of its collection through digital channels like streaming. Our website and social channels have long been places to search for and enjoy clips from the collection.

NFSA Player will allow us to promote more of the fully produced items in our catalogue like TV series, documentaries and narrative films. Much of this material is still in copyright so we have had to launch Player on a pay-per-view basis, but we see this as another way of supporting Australian practitioners by extending the commercial life of their work.

It’s $4.99 for one item and you can view it as many times as you like over 30 days, or $19.99 for the full collection of 17 titles. Plus there is some free content there too.

For the first iteration of Player, we wanted to help support and explore a moment of national significance, and we decided that NAIDOC week (2–9 July), with its theme this year of ‘For our Elders’, was something that our collection could really add to in terms of engagement, understanding and starting conversations.

What are some of the highlights we can look forward to, and who do you hope the audience for these films will be?

Moody: The collection is called The Buwindja (Remember) Collection – or Buwindja. It comprises 17 titles showcasing an arc in how Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples’ voices have been represented, a snapshot in time from the 1970s to recent years.

The programs cross genres including drama, factual, arts and music / performance through feature films, documentaries, TV series and an Animation.

Examples of some of the quality content available include the remarkable Lousy Little Sixpence and My Survival as an Aboriginal, Black Divaz, TV movie Mabo, Australian Biography: Noel Tovey, Stephen Page’s debut feature Spear, drama series The Gods of Wheat Street, Warwick Thornton’s internationally acclaimed Samson & Delilah and more.

Gillian Moody, Senior Manager, Indigenous Connections, NFSA. Image supplied.

We have curated this offer to appeal to everyone who is keen to engage with Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander content, and everyone who’s interested in learning more about the achievements, celebrations and the difficult conversations of the past.

The platform is a way of bringing curated content together that reflects the For Our Elders theme. Each title represents this theme to me directly. Stories that represent our Elders’ voices, the trailblazers of our communities. Stories that have been created by those whose experience and knowledge continues to be shared with future generations and wonderful characters embodied by some of our most talented actors.

As an archive, our purpose is to explore and resurface archival materials in ways that help engage with and illuminate culture. I curated Buwindja with the aim of highlighting the NFSA’s potential to provide a historical and contemporary perspective of Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander voices, both on screen and behind the camera, from the 1970s to 2018.

As the home of Australian audiovisual stories, we are ideally placed at the NFSA to map the progression from content made about Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander people to content being made by them.

What role do collections of this sort – and the NFSA archives more broadly – play in our national identity?

McIntyre: Archives help us to understand the past, and recorded sound and moving image does this incredibly well – there is an immediacy to it that really engages the emotions in a particular way.

As an archive, we make sure that these moments from the past are collected and preserved, but the ultimate purpose of this is to feed the culture of the present day and so we are always looking for ways to open the collection up to audiences of all kinds.

We have adopted ‘to tell the national story’ as part of our statement of purpose. Sometimes watching or listening to older items in the collection can be really cringey and even confronting – it really highlights how attitudes change and that some ideas that seem normal in one generation can be completely unacceptable in the next. So that prompts you to consider what has changed and why over that period.

NFSA Player. Image: NFSA.

Australians have been really avid consumers of music and media and film and as producers – the works in our collection have really helped to introduce Australia to people around the world and to shape opinion.

When it comes to our First Nations holdings, we are increasingly focused on understanding these better – cataloguing procedures in the past didn’t always note the language or country of the people who made the material or are depicted in it.

It’s a global problem actually.

We want to better understand the provenance of all our First Nations materials so that the stories and knowledge they contain can be returned to country, to their traditional owners, where they might be of use in revitalisation of language and cultural practices. We call this digital repatriation work and it can be very powerful.

Are there plans to expand the offerings on the NFSA player? If so, can you tell us a bit about what we might expect?

McIntyre: We definitely have plans but they’re not ready for announcing just yet. There are more than four million items in our collection so the potential to share more experiences and knowledge through the Player is enormous.

We’re looking forward to seeing the response to the Buwindja collection in the meantime.

Find out more about the NFSA Player.