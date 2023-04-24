Karla Grant: the Voice to Parliament is the biggest issue facing Australia

As early as age 13, a deep and unmovable sense of social justice was instilled in Western Arrernte woman Karla Grant. She recalls standing at the front door of her Adelaide home, where she and several family members lived. There she faced police officers who were unfairly targeting her family, while her uncles ran and hid in the back shed. The police would routinely use petty offences, like unpaid parking fines, as an excuse to lock Aboriginal people up. Witnessing this brazen racism and abuse of power at the hands of police played a large part in Karla’s resolve to pursue a career in journalism.

Last week, SBS and NITV’s Living Black celebrated its 20th anniversary, marking a significant milestone for the longest-running Indigenous current affairs program on Australian screens. Serving as creator, host and executive producer, this milestone is a testament to Karla’s unwavering determination and drive to contribute positive change for First Nations people.

‘It [has been] quite an emotional program for me,’ Karla said when we spoke. ‘I created this show and I’ve been doing it right from the start. It’s kind of like my little baby and to reach 20 years is a really huge achievement.’

While Karla is currently celebrating Living Black’s success, it’s worth acknowledging that this achievement has been hard-won.

Twice as hard

Many First Nations people in Australia, particularly women, comment on having to work twice as hard as their non-Indigenous peers. This was certainly Karla’s experience. During an interview for an early-career cadetship, she overheard a potential employer asking his co-worker, ‘she’s pretty enough, but can she communicate?’

‘That was my first experience applying for a cadetship,’ recalls Karla. ‘He thought just because I’m Aboriginal, I may not be able to speak English.’

Although discouraged by the experience, Karla refused to give up. She studied journalism and worked in public service before becoming a producer and director for an ATSIC (Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commission) video magazine. She then freelanced and produced independent documentaries before joining SBS’s Indigenous current affairs program, ICAM, where she worked her way up to executive producer. When it came time to retire ICAM, SBS approached Karla to create a replacement program – and so Living Black was born.

Karla embraced the opportunity to create something that was missing from Australian television – a jam-packed Indigenous news and current affairs show that featured one-on-one interviews alongside stories on Indigenous issues, sports, arts and culture.

‘It was quite a fast-paced moving little half-hour that we started off with!’ Karla says, laughing. ‘We just didn’t have that sort of news and current affairs program to give voice to our issues. […] Along the way, the program has evolved to the point where now we’re doing documentary-style storytelling. […] The program has just gotten stronger and stronger over the last 20 years and really nuanced with the way we tell stories.’

On Monday 17 April, season 30 of Living Black launched on NITV and SBS On-Demand with a special one-hour panel episode discussing the upcoming referendum for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

‘There’s no other issue that we should be doing than the Voice to Parliament and the referendum. That’s the biggest issue facing not only First Nations people, but the nation as a whole,’ Karla says.

Featuring a panel of Indigenous politicians, leaders and community members, the premiere episode amplifies different First Nations perspectives within the conversation. ‘That’s the role of NITV and SBS, to ensure that First Nations voices are front and centre of this debate. All First Nations people don’t agree on everything and we do have a diversity and variety of voices, perspectives and views.’

Karla affirms that her job as a journalist is to lay out those perspectives, ‘then it’s up to the audience to decide for themselves’.

Coming up

Living Black’s 30th season promises to feature further conversations around the Voice, alongside interviews with Luke Carroll, Deborah Cheetham Fraillon AO, Aunty Pat Anderson AO, Christine Anu and new creative director of Bangarra, Frances Rings. Karla also hints at a powerful investigative story coming up later in the series.

Alongside giving voice to First Nations perspectives, Living Black has ‘given back’ by creating opportunities for Indigenous journalists to enter the media industry. At the beginning of Karla’s career, First Nations journalists working in the Australian news and media landscape were almost non-existent. Today, she is among a growing number of First Nations journalists that aspiring mob can look up to.

Karla was a driving force behind the creation of the SBS Indigenous Journalism Cadetship program, alongside Paul Cutler. ‘That’s been really, really successful,’ she says. ‘A lot of people have come through Living Black, then gone on to do other things. I feel really proud that I’ve been able to be part of the growth of First Nations media and getting more of our people on screen.’

When asked what advice she’d offer aspiring First Nations journalists, Karla encourages persistence and leaning into support from community. ‘You’ve just got to keep at it,’ she says. ‘Now that there are more of us around, we can support each other.

‘We’ve got mob supporting each other in this industry […] and giving each other a leg up. Once you’re there, it’s up to you to do the hard work and get to where you want to get to. And I believe that you can – anyone can achieve anything that they want to. Just never give up.’

Living Black is currently airing weekly on Mondays, 8.30pm on NITV, and on SBS on Tuesdays at 10.30pm. The show is also available to stream on SBS On Demand.