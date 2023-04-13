The Last Thing He Told Me: Jennifer Garner pays for a Lannister’s debts

Oh yeah, what’s this then?
A limited miniseries for Apple TV in which a woman must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter in order to find her husband, who has mysteriously disappeared during an embezzlement investigation.
Sounds kinda familiar
It’s based on the number-one New York Times bestselling mystery of the same name by American author Laura Dave, which the Reese Witherspoon Book Club got behind. It’s sold more than a million copies since its release in 2021.
Who’s in it?
The book?
No, the TV series.
Right. Jennifer Garner as Hannah Michaels, Angourie Rice as Bailey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Owen Michaels.
Is there a trailer?
Have reviews been good?
A mix, really. The Sydney Morning Herald‘s review ran with Strap yourself in for this taut and beautifully crafted TV thriller, while Collider ran with Jennifer Garner Stars in Apple TV+’s Forgettable Mystery Series
Read: What to watch in April: new to streaming, cinemas and film festivals near you
Do say
Owen looks a bit like that Jaime Lannister from Game of Thrones.
Don’t say
The book was soooo much better. You need to read it. The author definitely needs more sales.
When can I watch it?
The Last Thing He Told Me premieres on AppleTV+ on 14 April.