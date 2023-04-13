The Last Thing He Told Me: Jennifer Garner pays for a Lannister’s debts

Oh yeah, what’s this then?

A limited miniseries for Apple TV in which a woman must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter in order to find her husband, who has mysteriously disappeared during an embezzlement investigation.

Sounds kinda familiar

It’s based on the number-one New York Times bestselling mystery of the same name by American author Laura Dave, which the Reese Witherspoon Book Club got behind. It’s sold more than a million copies since its release in 2021.

Who’s in it?

The book?

No, the TV series.

Right. Jennifer Garner as Hannah Michaels, Angourie Rice as Bailey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Owen Michaels.

Is there a trailer?

Have reviews been good?

A mix, really. The Sydney Morning Herald‘s review ran with Strap yourself in for this taut and beautifully crafted TV thriller, while Collider ran with Jennifer Garner Stars in Apple TV+’s Forgettable Mystery Series

Do say

Owen looks a bit like that Jaime Lannister from Game of Thrones.

Don’t say

The book was soooo much better. You need to read it. The author definitely needs more sales.

When can I watch it?

The Last Thing He Told Me premieres on AppleTV+ on 14 April.