Cheat sheet: Peter Pan & Wendy on Disney+

Another Peter Pan story?

It never gets old.

What’s this one about?

Same as the others, really. It’s a PG live-action adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s classic tale of a boy who won’t grow up. He persuades three young London siblings to join him on a magical adventure to the enchanted Neverland island.

Is there a good hook?

Jude Law plays Captain Hook

Who else is in it?

Alexander Molony (Peter Pan), Ever Anderson (Wendy), and Yara Shahidi (Tinker Bell).

Who directs?

David Lowery, who directed Pete’s Dragon (2016) and The Old Man & The Gun (2018).

Is there a trailer?

Have reviews been kind?

There are none yet because it’s not released. Once it is, there will be … be patient.

Any trivia?

According to IMDB, Will Smith and Joaquin Pheonix were supposedly in the running to be Captain Hook – and one of those definitely has a good right hook.

Do say

‘Odd things happen to all of us on our way through life without our noticing for a time that they have happened.’

Don’t say

Why didn’t Peter Pan answer the door? Because someone tinkered with his bell.

Where and when can I see it?

Peter Pan & Wendy premieres on Disney+ on 28 April.

