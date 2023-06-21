News

Cheat Sheet: Glamorous on Netflix

Everything you need to know about the new Netflix show Glamorous, in less than 60 seconds.
21 Jun 2023
ScreenHub staff

Streaming

Glamorous. Image: Netflix.

What’s this then?

According to IMDB:

Marco Mejia, a gender non-conforming high school graduate, lands the gig of a lifetime interning at a cosmetics company whose products he panned on YouTube. Madolyn Addison, CEO, entrepreneur and founder of Glamorous Cosmetics and former supermodel, built one of the top companies in the world from the ground up. However, something’s happening of late. The company isn’t just slipping, it’s plummeting, like it’s being sabotaged from the inside. Not about to let that happen, Madolyn hires Marco right out of high school to be her summer intern … to make friends and find out what’s going on behind her back.

Oh, how glamorous … Who’s in it?

Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City) , Miss Benny (American Horror Stories), Graham Parkhurst (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) …

Is there a trailer?

Do critics like it?

They might, but as yet there are no reviews … this one has been kept tightly under wraps.

Do say

Did you know the word ‘glamour’ is Scottish in origin and originally meant ‘enchantment’ or ‘magic’?

Don’t say

I hope the rest of the Sex and the City cast make guest appearances.

When and where can I watch it?

Glamorous premieres on Netflix on 22 June.

Read more Cheat Sheets on ScreenHub.

