Year of the Rabbit: 10 films with rabbits to ring in the Lunar New Year

This Sunday 22 January rings in the Lunar New Year, also known throughout Australia as Chinese New Year. According to the Chinese Zodiac cycle, 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit.

This holiday is one of the biggest celebrations across Asia and the Asian diaspora, and represents new beginnings and the renewal of health, happiness, and fortune.

The arrival of the rabbit is believed to bring relaxation, fluidity, and contemplation to the year. So, why not sit back and relax with one of these bun-tastic films?

The first rabbit film ever (1893)

The below footage is believed to be the first ever recorded footage of rabbits, and hails from the Czech Republic in 1893.

Space Jam (1996)

Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

In what is possibly the most bonkers idea ever, the Looney Tunes play a basketball match for their freedom by seeking the aid of retired basketball champion, Michael Jordan. That’s Space Jam, baby. A true 90s classic, and perhaps the finest full-length flick to feature Bugs Bunny.

Peter Rabbit (2018)

Image: Sony Pictures

Peter Rabbit and his three sisters enjoy spending their days in Mr. McGregor’s vegetable garden. When one of McGregor’s relatives suddenly moves in, he’s less than thrilled to discover a family of rabbits in his new home. A battle of wills breaks out as the new owner hatches scheme after scheme to get rid of Peter – a resourceful rabbit who proves to be a worthy and wily opponent.

Harvey (1950)

Image: Universal Pictures.

Elwood P. Dowd (James Stewart) is a wealthy drunk who has visions of a giant white rabbit named Harvey. In the process of trying to have Elwood committed, his sister Veta admits that she occasionally sees Harvey herself. The director of the mental home, Dr. Chumley, tries to reconcile his duty to help Elwood with his own growing experiences with Harvey.

Bunny (short film, 1998)

Image: Blue Sky Studios.

In animated short Bunny, an elderly widowed rabbit grieving her husband’s death is encountered by a moth who invites her into the afterlife. Most people would have seen it on the 2-disc special edition DVD release of Ice Age (from 2002). Bunny won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film in 1998.

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)

Image: Dreamworks

When a huge vegetable-ravaging beast (the Were-Rabbit) destroys the town plots right before the Giant Vegetable Competition, Lady Tottington asks Wallace and his dog, Gromit, to track down the beast and save the village.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Image: Buena Vista Pictures/Disney+

In this predecessor to Space Jam‘s blend of 2D animation and live-action, cartoon Roger Rabbit suspects his wife, Jessica Rabbit, of having an affair with Marvin Acme, the owner of Toontown. He hires a detective, Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins), to investigate the scandal – but when Marvin is found dead, Roger is accused of murder.

Donnie Darko (2001)

Image: Flower Films

Donnie Darko, an awkward teenager, befriends Frank, a figure in a bunny costume only he can see, who informs Donnie that the world will end in 28 days, 6 hours, 42 minutes, and 12 seconds.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

Image: EMI

Holy Grail is an absolute classic – a comedic send-up of the grim circumstances of the Middle Ages as told through the story of King Arthur and framed by a modern-day murder investigation. The spoof also features a Killer Bunny that you definitely don’t want to mess with.

Watership Down (1978)

Image: Filmways

When a young rabbit named Fiver (Richard Briers) has a prophetic vision that the end of his warren is near, he persuades seven other rabbits to leave with him in search of a new home. The film is probably best known for traumatising children everywhere.