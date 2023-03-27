What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Binge, Disney+, Prime, Paramount+ and more

Don’t know what to watch? Here’s what’s streaming on your service providers this week.

Netflix

Kill Boksoon. Image: Netflix

Wellmania (29 March)

Celeste Barber (The Let Down) leads this Australian comedy series as a woman forced to rethink her ‘live fast, die young’ attitude after being hit with a major health crisis.

Riverdale S7 (30 March)

Set in the present, the series offers a bold, subversive take on Archie, Betty, Veronica and their friends, exploring the surreality of small-town life, the darkness and weirdness bubbling beneath Riverdale’s wholesome facade.

Unstable (30 March)

An introverted son must work for his successful, wildly eccentric father in order to save his dad – and his company – from disaster in this Rob Lowe comedy series.

Kill Boksoon (31 March)

At work, she’s a renowned assassin. At home, she’s a single mom to a teenage daughter. Killing? That’s easy. It’s parenting that’s the hard part.

Murder Mystery 2 (31 March)

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston return for this sequel to the Netflix murder mystery comedy.

Paramount+

Rabbit Hole key art. Image: Paramount+

Rabbit Hole (27 March)

Nothing is what it seems when John Weir, a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations.

Binge

Succession. Image: Binge

Succession S4 (27 March)

Jesse Armstrong’s satirical comedy-drama returns to pit the Roy family against each other once again in this final season to the Emmy-winning series.

Apple TV+

Tetris. Image: Apple TV+.

The Big Door Prize (29 March)

Everyone’s favourite American-football-coach-turned-soccer-coach is back for the third season of Apple TV+’s award-winning series.

Tetris (31 March)

Taron Egerton (Rocketman) leads this business thriller based on the true story of American video game salesman Henk Rogers and his discovery of TETRIS in 1988. When he sets out to bring the game to the world, he enters a dangerous web of lies and corruption behind the Iron Curtain.

Eva the Owlet (31 March)

Eva seeks adventure in her treetop community. Each night, she learns lessons, reflects through writing, and lends a helping wing wherever she can. Based on the best-selling book series Owl Diaries.

Disney+

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. Image: Disney+/Marvel

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (29 March)

A musical rom-com series set in New York City in the waning days of 1999, following the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, Lindsay and Miguel, as they fall in love and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves – and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears and fantasies that lives inside their heads.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (31 March)

Peyton Elizabeth Lee fills the spiritual shoes of Doogie Howser‘s Neil Patrick Harris in this series, playing teenage prodigy Lahela ‘Doogie’ Kamealoha juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager.

Prom Pact (31 March)

It’s the height of prom season, and high school senior Mandy Yang and her best friend and fellow outsider Ben are surrounded by over-the-top ’80s-themed Promposals. However, Mandy keeps her eyes focused on a different goal: her lifelong dream of attending Harvard.

Rye Lane (31 March)

Yas and Dom are two twenty-something South Londoners reeling from bad break-ups who connect over the course of an eventful day, in this feature debut from Raine Allen-Miller.

Prime Video

The Power. Image: Prime Video

The Power (31 March)

All teenage girls in the world develop the power to electrocute people at will in this supernatural series co-starring Toni Collette and John Leguizamo.

Britbox

The Cleaner. Image: BritBox.

The Cleaner S2 (30 March)

After CSI have done their stuff, the cleaner mops up the grisly remains. For Wicky (Greg Davies, Taskmaster), a bloodbath and the pub is all in a day’s work.

Shudder

The Unheard. Image: Shudder

The Unheard (31 March)

Chloe Grayden undergoes an experimental procedure to restore her hearing, only to suffer from auditory hallucinations related to the disappearance of her mother in this psychological thriller.