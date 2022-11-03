Weekend guide: best of streaming, cinema and film festivals 4–6 November

Here’s your Australian guide to what’s showing on screens big and small this first weekend of November.

Streaming

My Policeman (Prime Video): Tom, a policeman in 1950s Britain, falls in love with a schoolteacher on the Brighton coast. However, he soon begins a passionate same-sex affair with a museum curator, in spite of homosexuality being illegal.

Dangerous Liaisons (Stan): A pair of scheming ex-lovers attempt to exploit others by usingthe power of seduction. TV adaptation of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ classic 18th Century novel ‘Les Liaisons Dangereuses’.

Blockbuster (Netflix): Based upon the Blockbuster brand, this comedy series is set in the last Blockbuster Video store and explores what, and who, it takes for a small business to succeed.

Enola Holmes 2 (Netflix): Now a detective-for-hire like her infamous brother, Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends – and Sherlock himself – to unravel.

Orgasm Inc.(Netflix): A sexual wellness company gains fame and followers, then members come forward with shocking allegations, as detailed in this documentary.

Young Rock S3 (Binge): As Dwayne Johnson runs for president in 2032, he takes a comedic look back at his extraordinary life through the stories of his family and youth that shaped him into the man he is today.

Causeway (Apple TV+): Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence and Emmy nominee Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) star in this A24 portrait of a soldier struggling to adjust to her life after returning home to New Orleans.

Don’t miss: The White Lotus: Blossom Circle (Binge): The second season of HBO’s Emmy-winning cringe comedy sees Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) embark on a new getaway at a White Lotus resort in Sicily. Among the new cast is Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Haley Lu Richardson and Oscar-winning legend F Murray Abraham.

Read: White Lotus Season 2 review: trouble in a new paradise

Cinema

The Wonder: The story follows an English nurse named Lib Wright (Florence Pugh), who is summoned to a small town to observe an 11-year-old girl who has been said to have survived without food for months. The shocking event brings many tourists and pilgrims to the village to see for themselves.

Armageddon Time: A coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American dream. Directed by James Gray.

One Piece Film: Red: The latest stand-alone film from the popular One Piece anime series. Uta is a beloved singer, renowned for concealing her own identity when performing. Her voice is described as ‘otherworldly.’ Now, for the first time ever, Uta will reveal herself to the world at a live concert.

The Nutcracker and the Magic Flute: Russian animated film (shown in English). Wishing to be carefree again instead of being forced to marry, 17-year-old Marie is magically shrunk down to the size of her childhood toys, which all come to life. There she discovers a nutcracker doll to be a prince who has been put under a spell.

Don’t miss: Gloriavale: This film is an observational documentary examining the widespread abuse inside the infamous Gloriavale Christian Community cult, and the institutional failures that have allowed it to continue.

Film Festivals

The SmartFone FlickFest: (Sydney) SmartFone Flick Fest is Australia’s international smartphone film festival for filmmakers of all ages. It is a world-wide festival open to anyone with a smartphone or tablet and a great idea for a short film. See some of the finest smartphone shorts this weekend.

Veterans Film Festival: (Sydney) The Veterans Film Festival is Australia’s premier international event devoted to screening films by, for and about veterans, with a host of other special programs.

Palestinian Film Festival: (Various cities) The Palestinian Film Festival Australia is a social impact initiative dedicated to building intercultural understanding and promoting Palestinian life, art and culture. Showcasing a diverse and innovative selection of Palestinian films from around the world, the festival is a cinematic journey of creative, thought-provoking storytelling.

Japanese Film Festival Special Series at NFSA: (Various cities). Alongside the latest box office hits is this year’s JFF Special Series, which will show in Canberra, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. This free series will present rare 35mm film screenings of master filmmaker Mikio Naruse’s works.

Jewish International Film Festival: (Various cities). The 2022 season boasts 30 feature films, 20 documentaries, episodes from two TV series, and three critically acclaimed short films from 21 different countries, alongside 47 Australian premieres, one world premiere and an international premiere.