Dangerous Liaisons on Stan: trailer

Stan has released a teaser-trailer and first-look images for the new series Dangerous Liaisons, a reimagined take on the 18th-century novel of the same name by Pierre Choderlos de Lacios, premiering on 6 November.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Starring Alice Englert (The Power of the Dog) and Nicholas Denton (Glitch), Dangerous Liaisons is a bold prelude to Laclos’ novel, focusing on the origin story of how his iconic characters, the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont, met as passionate young lovers in Paris on the eve of the revolution.

This modern take on a classic story takes audiences through wonder and terror, beauty and degradation, seduction and deception in pre-revolutionary Paris. Driven to right the wrongs of their past, the young couple’s survival depends on their skills of seduction and manipulation of not only the French nobility but of each other. Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton portray the notorious lovers: Camille, who is taken in by the current Marquise de Merteuil (played by Lesley Manville, The Crown), navigates her own path in a world of men, using the power of secrets to take back control; and Valmont, who will stop at nothing to regain his title that was recently taken from him. Their on-again off-again love story is the heart of the series. It’s not love… it’s war.

The series also stars Kosar Ali (Rocks), Carice Van Houten (Game of Thrones), Hilton Pelser (Glasshouse), Fisayo Akinade (Heartstopper), Michael McElhatton (Game of Thrones), Nathanael Saleh (The Last Bus), Colette Dalal Tchantcho (Domina), Hakeem Kae-Kazim (Godzilla vs. Kong) and Tom Wlaschiha (Stranger Things).

Image: Stan.

The series is produced for STARZ by Playground and Flame Ventures in association with Lionsgate Television. It was created and written by Harriet Warner, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. In addition to Warner, Colin Callendar (Playground), Tony Krantz (Flame Ventures), Scott Huff, Bethan Jones, and Christopher Hampton also serve as executive producers. Barney Reisz serves as producer.

Dangerous Liaisons premieres on 6 November on Stan.