Wallabies documentary: filming gets underway

Filming has started on a new three-part Stan Original Documentary Series that chronicles the rebirth of the Wallabies, Australia’s national rugby team, under the returning coach Eddie Jones, as they begin their journey to the Rugby World Cup 2023 in France, and following them throughout.

​Created in conjunction with award-winning production company CJZ and Karlinberg Entertainment (Karl Stefanovic and Richard Weinberg), the documentary has been described by Stan as an ‘extraordinary look inside the Wallabies inner sanctum that will offer unprecedented access to Eddie Jones as he takes the reins in the hope of transforming the Wallabies into world champions.

‘This marks the first time anyone has had such sought-after access in more than 30 years, giving audiences an unfettered look at the team as they attempt to claim victory at the Rugby World Cup which begins September 9.’

Cameras will follow the Wallabies through team camps, training sessions, dressing rooms, and on the field as they take part in The Rugby Championship, Bledisloe Cup, and warm-up matches, culminating in a historic campaign in France as they vie for a third Rugby World Cup trophy.

Cailah Scobie, Chief Content Officer at Stan, said: ‘We are thrilled to be partnering with Rugby Australia and CJZ to bring audiences unprecedented behind-the-scenes insight into one of the country’s most beloved sporting sides, the Wallabies, in the lead up to and during the Rugby World Cup 2023.

‘Viewers will experience a unique and unadulterated journey following Eddie Jones and the Wallabies, and we can’t wait to share with audiences the raw passion and emotion of a team looking to capture a third Webb Ellis Cup.’

The untitled three-part Stan Original Documentary Series is now in production.

