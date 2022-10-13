Veterans Film Festival moves to Sydney, unveils new program

The Veterans Film Festival (VFF), an international film festival devoted to screening films about, for and by veterans, will be held in Sydney for the first time this November.

Previously held in Canberra, the move commemorates the 7th iteration of the event, with screenings of more than 20 new and retrospective films – plus the prestigious Red Poppy Awards.

The new festival home is intended to expand the close association with AFTRS, which is partnering with VFF to deliver the new Screen Warriors program, supporting veterans into industry training and employment in the film sector.

Read: Screen Warriors recruits veterans for film & TV development

The full program was unveiled recently by VFF Chief Executive Warwick Young OAM, and includes a range of features, from the celebratory documentary The Skin of Others, which profiles the life of extraordinary Aboriginal soldier and journalist Douglas Grant from WWI to modern day, to the new Australian film Transfusion, starring Sam Worthington as a former Special Forces operative.

NSW Minister for Veterans David Elliott said the Festival provided a much needed opportunity for the public to connect with and support veterans and their families. ‘It is wonderful to have the Veterans Film Festival here in New South Wales for the first time. NSW has a rich history of acknowledging the service and sacrifice of veterans and their families. The film festival provides a great opportunity for the community to learn more about veterans and their service and the other skills that veterans possess.’

Highlights

This year, animation, drama, documentary and retrospective screenings provide a diverse selection for the veteran community and wider audiences.

Historic and contemporary stories in the program range from the Boer War’s Breaker Morant, through to representation of current conflict with a film from Ukraine titled Life and Death, which is about Russian soldiers sent to fight in the war.

Also showing is the French film War Trap, and the Ari Folman directed animation feature Where is Anne Frank? that reimagines the incredible legacy of Frank’s wartime story through her imaginary friend Kitty in modern day Amsterdam. Australian documentary The Healing by Nick Barkla will also play alongside

Canadian drama The Ace and the Scout.

Legendary Australian Director Bruce Beresford will chair the Jury Panel for the prestigious $20,000 Red Poppy Awards that will include Best Feature and Best Short, with competition films screening across the festival. Fellow panel members Jenni Baird and Alan Dukes attended the program launch, where Beresford said the Awards made a significant contribution to the ongoing engagement of Veterans with the wider

community via the medium of film.

‘The experience of conflict is reserved for the few and brave in our midst but their efforts on behalf of all of us and their experiences, for veterans and their families, are something we can all access through film,’ he said.

Beresford’s film Paradise Road, starring Cate Blanchett, Glenn Close and Frances McDormand, will mark its 25-year anniversary with a screening at the festival. The VFF retrospective section will also feature the celebrated Ladies in Black, alongside Bill Bennett’s A Street to Die.

The three-day, four-night festival is presented at Hoyts Cinema EQ. AFTRS will also host an Art Exhibition of work from veteran artists and photographers, including Mike Armstrong’s work from Voices of Veterans, and the Persona exhibition opening soon at the Australian National Veterans Art Museum (ANVAM).

The Veterans Film Festival is on from 3–6 November 2022 in Sydney. For tickets and more information, head to the VFF website.