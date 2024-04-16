Turtles All The Way Down: trailer and images released by Binge

The trailer and key art for the new feature film Turtles All the Way Down, based on John Green’s bestselling novel of the same name and directed by Hannah Marks, has been released by Binge.

The film stars Australian actor Felix Mallard, alongside Isabela Merced, Cree, Maliq Johnson, Poorna Jagannathan, Judy Reyes and Succession star J. Smith-Cameron.

Turtles All the Way Down tackles anxiety through its 17-year-old protagonist, Aza Holmes (Merced). As per the blurb:

‘It’s not easy being Aza, but she’s trying … trying to be a good daughter, a good friend, and a good student, all while navigating an endless barrage of invasive, obsessive thoughts that she cannot control. When she reconnects with Davis (Mallard), her childhood crush, Aza is confronted with fundamental questions about her potential for love, happiness, friendship, and hope’.

Turtles All the Way Down. from New Line Cinema and Temple Hill, is directed by Hannah Marks and written by executive producers Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker. Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner serve as producers. Richard Brener, Nikki Ramey and Paulina Sussman executive produce on behalf of New Line Cinema, alongside executive producers Laura Quicksilver, Bart Lipton, John Green, and Rosianna Halse Rojas.

Turtles All The Way Down premieres on 2 May on Binge.